England v Iceland: Kane to sign-off in style in Wembley win

England v Iceland

Friday 7 June, 19:45 kick-off

Live on Channel 4

It's England's Euro 2024 send-off at Wembley on Friday as they face Iceland before heading off to Germany ahead of their opening game on 16 June against Serbia.

Gareth Southgate's side are 3/14.00 favourites to win Euro 2024 but before they even get to Germany the manager faces a tricky task on Friday picking his side to face Iceland.

As Southgate has to name his final 26-man squad just an hour or so after the Iceland game finishes, and with James Maddison having already left the camp after being told he's not made the cut, more awkward conversations will be going on in the build-up.

Then of course there's the spectre of injuries...

Ivan Toney will get some minutes but Southgate says "I have got to get Harry Kane right" and his captain will start at Wembley to try an ensure he's up to speed for the Euros.

It does mean limited time for the Brentford striker to prove he's worthy of a spot ahead of Ollie Watkins, and also means we should back Kane to add to his tally and warm up for the Euros with a goal.

With England 1/91.11 favourites and Kane 1/21.50 anytime scorer we can roll them up with a home win to nil, as I wouldn't expect much more off Iceland than Bosnia on Monday, for an acceptable treble.

Recommended Bet Back England win to nil & Kane to score @ SBK 6/4

Back Three Lions in both halves

And what of the rest of the squad? Well, Toney is 8/131.61 to grab a goal and the conditions could still be ideal if he gets the last half an hour or so against the Iceland subs - similar to England's late couple of goals on Monday.

We'll probably also see Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham involved after Cole Palmer, Eberechi Eze and Jarrod Bowen got the start on Monday - with Saka and Foden 5/42.25 and 6/42.50 respectively to grab a goal.

England being such heavy favourites offers up plenty of prohibitive odds, but just reeling off those attacking names sums up why we can back England to win both halves at 1/12.00.

It's much preferred over the 4/91.44 for England/England in the half-time/full-time market, especially with Kane confirmed as starting and likely alongside Saka and Foden - perhaps even Bellingham if he's recovered from the Champions League final.

Tat should mean a stronger start to the first half than against Bosnia, but with also Toney and the subs having their final chance to impress then that should be enough for the Three Lions to win the second 45 minutes as well.

That give Southgate's men the perfect send-off.