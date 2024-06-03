England Betting Tips: Who to get onside in game with Bosnia?

Trippier a threat in final third

Toney to overcome club drought

Preparing for Euro 2020, England played two tough but beatable opponents, offering Gareth Southgate a chance to assess his squad options in the same week he officially announced his final 26.

Both friendlies took place in the North-East of England.

This time out, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland are lined up, both tough but beatable fare. The first game is at St James Park.

With the Three Lions ultimately going on to reach a Euro final three years ago, clearly the thinking is, if something isn't broke why change it?

Concentrating on Bosnia this Monday evening, some guesswork is needed when predicting the starting XI, but it's possible to make them educated guesses.

The first friendly in 2020 - vs Austria - began with nine players who made the final cut, and five who started against Croatia in the competition's opener. The second - vs Romania - had seven who made the grade and only two who featured vs the Croats.



Southgate therefore went stronger to open with, then used the last friendly for late auditions.

If the same strategy is deployed next week that puts certain players in the frame for the Bosnia game, players who mostly go into the summer on the back of outstanding campaigns.

Kieran Trippier

With scant options at left-back, made scanter by Luke Shaw's long-running injury saga, we can expect Trippier to again be entrusted there, having previously made the switch eleven times for his country.

Ever-dependable from a defensive standpoint, the 33-year-old's primary function will be to contain Miroslav Stevanovic but with the hosts anticipated to boss possession - Bosnia had just 34% of it recently vs Portugal - Trippier will no doubt have plenty of opportunities to venture forward.

Granted, the experienced full-back may not overlap with the same zeal that he does on his natural side but the Magpies star in attacking areas equates to exquisite deliveries as evidenced by another season of impressive stats.



Ten assists and 65 chances created is a hefty tally given his position, from an average of 2.5 crosses per 90.

He'll likely be on set piece duties too with Jude Bellingham unavailable due to Champions League final commitments.

Recommended Bet Back Kieran Trippier to assist SBK 13/10

Jack Grealish

The omission of Marcus Rashford means the left side needs some late revision.

After his superb campaign, Phil Foden feels nailed-on to be first choice at the Euros, and will be given license to drift inside. Beyond the Manchester City man however an understudy role is up for grabs.

For this, Jack Grealish is in the reckoning and this is despite his club form tailing off in 2023/24. Southgate has shown time and again that his main criteria is how a player performs in an England jersey and in this regard the City winger can hold his head high, boasting four assists in seven friendlies.

Moreover, there is arguably no-one better in the England set-up at retaining possession and drawing fouls. Both are precious commodities in tournament football.

Concerning the latter, Grealish was impeded 2.1 times per 90 this term.





There is a good chance too he will spend time in the vicinity of Anel Ahmedhodzic. The Sheffield United defender picked up nine yellows this term and a red, fouling on 34 occasions.

Recommended Bet Back Anel Ahmedhodzic to be carded SBK 16/5

Cole Palmer





Should Palmer not be given his first international start this week then something is seriously amiss.



In a season that doubled up as an announcement of potential greatness the 22-year-old either scored or assisted every 88.9 minutes across all comps. Amidst a carnival of chaos at Stamford Bridge his quality and astute orchestration in the final third shone through. He rightfully won the Young Player of the Year merit at a cantor.



In other circumstances perhaps he would be kept back for the Iceland gig, but Bukayo Saka's muscle injury complicates matter. Unless the Arsenal flyer is 100% right he will surely be handed minimal minutes ahead of Germany.



So it is we turn to Palmer and specifically to his propensity to shoot. Averaging 3.3 per game, only Haaland and Salah took on more shots in 2023/24. His 29% goal conversion rate meanwhile surpassed both.

Recommended Bet Back Cole Palmer 2 or more shots on target SBK 4/6

Ivan Toney





Even if reports are reliable that Harry Kane's back problem has eased sufficiently for the Bayern goal-machine to feature this week it feels like folly to select him. What is there to learn about England's record finisher? Pertinently, the nature of his problem has meant that rest is the best possible cure.

Besides, the shoot-out between Toney and Ollie Watkins to establish themselves as Kane's understudy has yet to be resolved and Monday evening, and Iceland five days later, represent perfect opportunities to be get closer to a definitive answer.

Based on club form, Watkins is streets ahead, with 19 goals and 13 assists for Aston Villa in 2023/24. By stark contrast, Toney ended his truncated campaign with a drought that persisted for 999 minutes.

An emergency for the Bees ace? Maybe, but their respective performances in the last international break comes into play here, with Watkins failing to get a foothold in the game against Brazil. He missed a big chance and lost out in every ground duel.

Toney looked much sharper vs Belgium, scoring from the spot and taking on two other shots, one on target. He lost possession four times to Watkins' nine.

He may be firing blanks for Brentford but one in one for his country isn't to be sniffed at.

Recommended Bet Back Ivan Toney to score anytime SBK 4/6

