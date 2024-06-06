England Squad Betting: Harry Maguire and Jack Grealish to miss out

Maguire absence leaves gap in defence

Grealish form a concern for Southgate

England play Iceland on Friday in final friendly

If England justify their favouritism and win Euro 2024 they will do so without Harry Maguire and Jack Grealish, according to reports.

The Manchester United defender, who has been in a race to recover from injury, and the Manchester City playmaker, are among seven players who will be cut from Gareth Southgate's 33-man squad when he hands in his final list of 26 to UEFA tomorrow.

England are 3/14.00 to win Euro 2024 as Gareth Southgate tries to end their long wait for a major trophy.

Maguire has been a stalwart in Southgate's time as head coach while Grealish played an important part for the team when they reached the final at Euro 2020.

The City man has endured a tricky season, however, and Southgate has opted for in-form players over the tried and tested.

England 2024 Squad - the final 26

The other five to be cut from the 33-man squad are James Maddison, Curtis Jones, James Trafford, Jarrad Branthwaite and Jarell Quansah.

Youngsters Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton, who made his debut in the friendly win against Bosnia on Monday, are going to Germany.

Both play for Crystal Palace and the Eagles are the most represented club with four players in Southgate's 26.

Strikers Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney will both be in the squad as deputies for Harry Kane.

The list should be confirmed on Friday night after England have played Iceland in their final friendly before they jet off to Germany next week.