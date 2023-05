Eze does it as Palace man gets call up

Dunk, TAA and Mings recalled after impressing

England aim to keep 100% record in Euro 24 qualifying

England are 5/1 joint favourites with France to win Euro 2024 next summer after Gareth Southgate named his squad for the June qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

Crystal Palace's attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze has been called up for the first time. He has scored six goals in his last eight matches.

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk was recalled for the first time in five years after playing a key role in the Seagulls' excellent campaign.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings are both back in the squad after impressing in the late part of the season for their clubs.

Raheem Sterling was left out by mutual consent as Southgate felt the Chelsea man needed a rest after a difficult season.

England aim to make it four wins

The Three Lions are top of Group C table after making a superb start to the campaign with victory over Italy in Naples and a win over Ukraine in March.

The match against Italy was the first time the teams had met since Roberto Mancini's men beat England on the penalties in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley in July 2021.

Next up for Southgate's players is a trip to Malta on Friday 16 June before playing North Macedonia at Old Trafford three days later.

England will be firm favourites to win both matches but, at the end of a gruelling season, nothing can be taken for granted.

The Premier League ends this Sunday but Man City and Man Utd players are involved in the FA Cup final on 3 June while City are in the Champions League final on 10 June.

City's Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Kalvin Phillips, John Stones and Kyle Walker will be allowed to join up late, as will West Ham's Declan Rice who will play against Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final on 7 June.

You can read betting previews of both of England's upcoming Euro qualifiers, and get the best bets for the pick of the rest of the matches, on Betting.Betfair.

England squad for June matches

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), James Maddison (Leicester City), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)