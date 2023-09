Scotland is unbeaten group leaders

Cyprus is bottom of the pool

The Scots beat Cyprus at Hampden earlier in the campaign

Differing fortunes

It's matchday five in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. Friday pairs two teams with differing fortunes in Group A. Cyprus are stuck to the bottom of the pool without a win for their efforts and are quickly moving towards elimination. Opponents Scotland sits in pole position and is within striking distance of qualification to Germany 2024.

The AEK Arena provides the backdrop for this game, and the hosts know they must make home advantage count to salvage their campaign. A home win would blow the pool wide open, while another victory for the Scots would move them closer to qualifying for back-to-back European championships.

Who wins? Have your say with odds and markets available on the Betfair Exchange.

Cyprus without a win in three

Cyprus enter this latest test from the Euro 2024 qualifiers without a win in three previous outings. The home team is bottom of Group A with three games played, three defeats, two goals scored, and eight conceded.

Despite that slow start, the Cypriots are just four points behind Georgia and Norway in joint second place. A home win would help create a grandstand finish for Temur Ketsbaia.

Cyprus was last seen in June when suffering a hurtful 3-1 defeat away to Norway. It was a game most pundits expected them to lose quite comfortably, and there were no shocks when Erling Haaland scored a double to steal the show.

The bare result suggests Cyprus is improving and held their own against the Norwegians, but they were well beaten with only a stoppage-time consolation goal to show for their trip. Fans fear their team could finish bottom of the pool.

Scots haven't put a foot wrong

The Tartan Army couldn't have imagined a better start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, with the team already close to Germany. Steve Clarke takes his exciting young Scotland squad to Cyprus, boasting a 100% record against Friday's opponents in eight previous meetings.

That run includes a 3-0 victory achieved at Hampden in March thanks to goals from John McGinn and a sizzling Scott McTominay double.

The pick of Scotland's four wins came in March when beating pool favourites Spain on matchday two. In the biggest upset of Clarke's impressive reign, Scotland beat Spain 2-0 at Hampden, McTominay again at the double.

The young midfielder netted a brace against one of planet football's biggest and most famous teams. Their best away win was a 2-1 over a Norwegian side featuring Haaland.

Visitors provide the value

Cyprus is the home team, but they haven't attracted much attention during the early betting exchanges, with bettors happy to oppose the out-of-form locals. Those happy to go against the grain can get their hands on an eye-catching 12.011/1 for Cyprus to win.

The draw would be a step in the right direction but wouldn't suit Cyprus much. Those on the fence can back the level finish at 5.69/2.

This Scotland team arrives with its tail up, and Clarke is confident his men can secure another three points. He has selected an attack-minded side, giving fans a taste of what to expect on Friday. With the home team leaking eight goals in three games, the visitors have every right to go on the offence.

Back Scotland to win @ 1.341/3 Bet now

Back both teams to score

The reverse of this fixture at Hampden produced a 3-0 win for Scotland, and with Clarke focusing on the attack, we could be in for another exciting evening. Over 2.5 goals looks worth a spot in your weekend accumulators at 1.8910/11, but we prefer both teams to score.

The locals must go on the attack, but in doing so, they will leave gaps at the back. We already know the visitors have the firepower to take advantage. Both teams to score was a winning bet in Scotland's last road trip, and another competitive contest is likely at 2.427/5.

Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.427/5 Bet now

WATCH: Dimitar Berbatov surprises Arsenal and Man Utd Fans