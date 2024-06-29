Copa America Tipsheet: Back Martinez to make most of start at 13/8

Argentina just need a point against Peru to win Group A.

The reigning Copa America champions and World Cup holders have already booked their passage into the quarter-finals with wins against Canada and Chile.

That gives Lionel Scaloni the opportunity to rotate, with Lionel Messi nursing an injury that he picked up against the Chileans. Lautaro Martinez will get his first start of the tournament, having been introduced as a late substitute and finding the net, in both of the group games so far.

Argentina have yet to get out of first gear and looking at the performances of the other teams on their side of the group, they can reach the final without needing to be at their best.

Peru for instance, are unlikely to offer much opposition. After a promising start with a 0-0 draw against Chile, they undid their good work with a 1-0 defeat to Canada, having had Miguel Araujo sent off for a dangerous tackle.

Los Incas have now failed to score in three of their last four games. They are also bottom of the South American World Cup qualifying process, having failed to win any of their last six matches (D2 L4).

That includes a 2-0 home defeat to Argentina back in October. A bet on La Albiceleste to win to nil will probably land for a third successive game, this time at 11/102.11.

Yet the price for Martinez to score in his third successive match at 13/82.63, is more tempting. He will be eager to make it difficult for Scaloni to drop him and is available at a big price considering his success in the tournament so far.

Recommended Bet Back Lautaro Martinez to score for Argentina against Peru at 13/82.63 SBK 13/8

With Peru likely to be beaten by Argentina, this game between Canada and Chile should decide who finishes in second place in Group A.

After picking up that vital win against the Peruvians, a draw is likely to be enough for Canada to progress into the Copa America knockout stages for the first time.

Jonathan David's goal secured a 1-0 win against Peru, which was head coach Jesse Marsch's first victory since taking charge.

After being thrashed 4-0 by Netherlands in his first game, Canada have drawn 0-0 with France, defended well in a 2-0 loss to Argentina and then kept another clean sheet against Peru.

That spells bad news for a Chile side that have yet to score in this tournament. Their lack of cutting edge has been a surprise considering that they were scoring regularly, following the appointment of Ricardo Gareca.

Chile had beaten Albania 3-0, lost 3-2 to France and then beaten Paraguay 3-0 in friendlies, so they will be looking to rediscover that sort of form, with Gareca's team needing a win to reach the quarter-finals.

As we have seen at Euro 2024, final group games can more often be nervy affairs than be the providers of fireworks. Under 2.5 goals looks a safe bet at 4/51.80.

Recommended Bet Back under 2.5 goals between Canada and Chile SBK 4/5

Now read more Euro 2024 tips and previews here.