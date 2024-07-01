Big Winners on Betfair: Punter wins £1400 from £5 with England v Slovakia bookings bet

Punter turns £5 into £1,440 with bookings bet

England v Slovakia sees two Big Winners on Betfair

Backing cards proved profitable as tournament heated up

A Betfair punter had even more reason to celebrate than most England fans after winning £1,440 from a £5 stake in the dramatic win over Slovakia.

The Three Lions looked to be crashing out before Jude Bellingham's late overhead equaliser and Harry's Kane's injury time winner.

While a last-16 exit would have hurt, the Betfair punter would have still had plenty to celebrate, whoever they support.

They placed £5 on Jude Bellingham, Kobbie Mainoo, Marc Guehi and Slovakia's Juraj Kucka all being booked. When all four went in the referee's notebook during a feisty 17 minutes, the Betfair punter collected over £1,440,

Four bookings in the space of 17 minutes



Who are you backing to be carded today?@markstinchcombe and @alexzanderboyes say Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/DXudThaUC4 -- Betfair (@Betfair) July 1, 2024

And the £5 winner wasn't the only one celebrating after Sunday's match.

Another Betfair puntersbacked Bellingham, Mainoo and Slovakia's outstanding centre-back Milan Skriniar to all be booked and so it proved to the tune of £2,554 from a £25 stake.

