Big Winners on Betfair: Punter wins £1400 from £5 with England v Slovakia bookings bet
Betfair punters enjoyed big wins on booking bets during England's extraordinary 2-1 win over Slovakia at Euro 2024 on Sunday...
Punter turns £5 into £1,440 with bookings bet
England v Slovakia sees two Big Winners on Betfair
Backing cards proved profitable as tournament heated up
A Betfair punter had even more reason to celebrate than most England fans after winning £1,440 from a £5 stake in the dramatic win over Slovakia.
The Three Lions looked to be crashing out before Jude Bellingham's late overhead equaliser and Harry's Kane's injury time winner.
While a last-16 exit would have hurt, the Betfair punter would have still had plenty to celebrate, whoever they support.
They placed £5 on Jude Bellingham, Kobbie Mainoo, Marc Guehi and Slovakia's Juraj Kucka all being booked. When all four went in the referee's notebook during a feisty 17 minutes, the Betfair punter collected over £1,440,
And the £5 winner wasn't the only one celebrating after Sunday's match.
Another Betfair puntersbacked Bellingham, Mainoo and Slovakia's outstanding centre-back Milan Skriniar to all be booked and so it proved to the tune of £2,554 from a £25 stake.
The range of markets on Betfair means punters can go far beyond the match odds to find potential winners.
Our latest Big Winners found joy in the booking markets, so read our experts' previews of tonight's matches to find out if they think that is the way to bet again.
And watch the Football...Only Bettor podcast for England v Slovakia reaction and tips for tonight.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
