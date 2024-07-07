Euro 2024

Big Winners on Betfair: Punter wins £8k with 2,631/1 correct score acca

Netherlands celebrate
It was Dutch delight for our latest Big Winner on Betfair

We had a big winner on Betfair during the Euro 2024 quarter-finals as one lucky punter turned a £3 stake into nearly £8k thanks to a magnificent 2,631/1 correct score acca...

Correct Score acca comes up trumps

One Betfair punter was celebrating Saturday night's Dutch comeback as it helped land a miraculous £3 correct score acca that netted a near £8k pay-out.

The punter correctly predicted the score outcomes in all four of the Euro 2024 quarter-finals, starting with Spain's 1-1 draw with Germany on Friday. The Spaniards went on to win the game 2-1 in extra-time but all correct score bets are settled at the end of regulation play.

A close game was widely anticipated between low-scoring France and Portugal so it made perfect sense for our punter to include a 0-0 score as the second leg of a 'once in a lifetime' bet. And in fairness, the outcome was never in doubt.

It was England v Switzerland next, and with the Three Lions trailing 1-0 with 15 minutes remaining our brave punter will have been delighted to see Gareth Southgate make a triple substitution that paid immediate dividends with Bukayo Saka equalising to help land the third leg of the acca thanks to the 1-1 scoreline.

And so it was all riding on Netherlands v Turkey, and with the underdogs leading 1-0 at half time our punter just needed Ronald Koeman's men to make a second half comeback to seal the 2,631/1 acca.

And it was very much Dutch delight as Netherlands scored two second half goals to win 2-1.

So it's hats off to our winning punter who can thoroughly enjoy the rest of Euro 2024 thanks to a £3 bet that returned £7,896. Now that's what we call playing different.

Spain 7/4 favourites to win Euro 2024

Will you be our next big winner on Betfair. You won't get rich in the Tournament Winner market where Spain currently head the betting at 7/42.75, followed by England at 9/43.25, France at 11/43.75 and Netherlands at 9/25.50, but remember we have a plethora of markets for each game where you can multiply bets or even build your own bet to win big from a small outlay.

Stay tuned to betting.betfair for insight, previews and top tips on the Euro 2024 semi finals as Spain play France (Tuesday, 20:00) and England take on the Netherlands (Wednesday, 20:00).

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

