Big Winners on Betfair: Punter wins £8k with 2,631/1 correct score acca
We had a big winner on Betfair during the Euro 2024 quarter-finals as one lucky punter turned a £3 stake into nearly £8k thanks to a magnificent 2,631/1 correct score acca...
Punter turns £3 into £7,896 in quarter-finals
Correct Score acca paid out at odds of 2,631/1
Correct Score acca comes up trumps
One Betfair punter was celebrating Saturday night's Dutch comeback as it helped land a miraculous £3 correct score acca that netted a near £8k pay-out.
The punter correctly predicted the score outcomes in all four of the Euro 2024 quarter-finals, starting with Spain's 1-1 draw with Germany on Friday. The Spaniards went on to win the game 2-1 in extra-time but all correct score bets are settled at the end of regulation play.
A close game was widely anticipated between low-scoring France and Portugal so it made perfect sense for our punter to include a 0-0 score as the second leg of a 'once in a lifetime' bet. And in fairness, the outcome was never in doubt.
It was England v Switzerland next, and with the Three Lions trailing 1-0 with 15 minutes remaining our brave punter will have been delighted to see Gareth Southgate make a triple substitution that paid immediate dividends with Bukayo Saka equalising to help land the third leg of the acca thanks to the 1-1 scoreline.
And so it was all riding on Netherlands v Turkey, and with the underdogs leading 1-0 at half time our punter just needed Ronald Koeman's men to make a second half comeback to seal the 2,631/1 acca.
And it was very much Dutch delight as Netherlands scored two second half goals to win 2-1.
So it's hats off to our winning punter who can thoroughly enjoy the rest of Euro 2024 thanks to a £3 bet that returned £7,896. Now that's what we call playing different.
£3 ⏩ £7,896-- Betfair (@Betfair) July 6, 2024
This @Betfair punter played different 👌
They predicted the correct scores in ALL quarter-finals at #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/gLpZjFvQxS
