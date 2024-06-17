Bet Builder Tips: Back Andy Robson's 9/2 best bet for three games on Monday
Three matches from Euro 2024 take place in Germany this Monday and Andy Robson has analysed all three games to come up with a near 9/2 Bet Builder Multi...
Ukrainians to get stuck in
Goals to rain in Frankfurt
Mbappe to assert dominance
French corners likely
Romania v Ukraine (Mon, 14:00)
Leg #1 - Ukraine to commit 10+ fouls
Ukraine like to play with bite and aggression when their opponents have the ball and Serhiy Rebrov's energetic charges tend to give away plenty of free kicks as a consequence.
The Ukrainians averaged a lofty 13.6 fouls per game across their eight group matches and two playoff fixtures in the Euro 2024 qualifiers and their approach to chasing down possession is likely to be just as frenetic in Germany.
In those ten qualification fixtures, Ukraine committed fewer than 12 fouls on just three occasions and determined to put their best foot forward on matchday one against Romania, their foul tally could be high again.
Romania's players meanwhile, were fouled at least 12 times in four of their final six qualifiers and they could have their ankles nibbled just as regularly in Munich on Monday.
Belgium v Slovakia (Mon, 17:00)
Leg #2 - Over 2.5 Goals
Belgium look top-heavy ahead of their opening Euro 2024 fixture against Slovakia and they might need to put their foot down in attack to compensate for their injury issues at the back on Monday.
That could be a recipe for goals and Belgium's first Group E contest could follow the same trend of excitement that we saw across their qualification fixtures, where five of their eight games featured over 2.5 goals.
With Jan Vertonghen, Arthur Theate and Thomas Meunier potentially key absentees, Belgium might be more exposed than usual in defence and any goal from Slovakia would require at least two in response for the Belgians to prevail.
Belgium averaged 2.75 goals per game en route to topping their Euro 2024 qualification group and they seemed to grow more potent in the final third as their campaign progressed. The Belgians notched 14 times in their last four matches in Group F alone and they subsequently netted at least two goals in three of their four summer friendly fixtures before their attention turned to the Euros in Germany.
Slovakia defended well for the majority of their own qualification campaign, conceding just eight times in ten games, though they did ship three goals against a high-calibre Portuguese outfit in October last year, and a Belgian side operating at a similar level could find similar joy against the Slovakian defence.
Slovakia's qualifying quest was also littered with goals, with over 2.5 goals being witnessed in five of their ten outings on the route to Germany, whilst this total was matched in two of their four friendlies since the conclusion of qualifying - the two exceptions falling one goal short.
Slovakia too have shown their prolific nature with 17 goals in qualifying, 1.70 scored per game, and their recent execution of San Marino and Wales in friendlies. Slovakia bagged eight goals in their final two friendly tests before this summer's Euro 2024 tournament, proving they can convert chances that fall their way, so expect entertainment in Frankfurt.
Austria v France (Mon, 20:00)
Leg #3 - Kylian Mbappe to Score anytime
During the qualifying stages, Kylian Mbappe was instrumental, contributing nine goals in seven starts, remarkably averaging over a goal per game. He achieved the same feat at the 2022 World Cup.
Mbappe's importance to Les Bleus is further underscored by his absence in their recent friendly against Canada, where France failed to score. In the prior friendly, France defeated Luxembourg 3-0 with Mbappe inevitably ending up on the scoresheet.
Ragnick will have to contend with the absence of his regular captain, David Alaba, and defensive midfielder Xaver Schlager. Given the stylistic matchup, with key players out for Austria, there should be space in behind and plenty of chances for Mbappe to exploit.
Leg #4 - Over 3.5 France corners
The 2022/23 Nations League hosted the last matchup between Austria and France. They played out a 1-1 draw in Vienna, in which France managed four corners. In the reverse fixture in Paris, France forced five corners, so this selection has landed in each of the last two head-to-head fixtures.
With the directness of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele on the flanks, Les Bleus are an ever-present attacking threat which leads to last-ditch defensive actions, and subsequent corner kicks.
In the June friendlies, France racked up nine corners against Luxembourg, followed by seven corners against Canada. Expecting Deschamps' men to once again dominate play, backing corners seems a sensible angle.
For insightful and smart football betting predictions catering to all types of bettors, you should visit my website. My Opta-powered bet builder stats tool is a great resource for bettors during Euro 2024, as is my Euro Hub which is live on-site with all the latest expert predictions and previews.
Recommended bets
