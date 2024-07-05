Bet Builder Tips: Back Andy Robson's 9/1 best bet for two games on Friday

Portugal v France SuperBoost You can now back Cristiano Ronaldo to have 3 or more shots in tonight's game with France at 1/12.00! Superboosted up from 1/21.50! Ronaldo has had 20 shots at Euro 2024 so far, which coming into the quarter-final stages, is at least five more than any other player. Indeed, against Slovenia last time out, Ronaldo had eight attempts, six of which came before extra-time. Ronaldo has also attempted 3 or more shots in each of his last 16 matches for club and country, amassing 81 shots at goal at an average of 5.1 per game. Recommended Bet Back Ronaldo to have 3 or more shots on target (was 1/2) - NOW SBK 1/1

Lamine Yamal may only turn 17-years-old on July 13, but he is already a player who needs little introduction, with the Barcelona winger having taken La Liga and now Euro 2024 by storm.

Look for him to make a big impact against Germany from La Roja's right wing. He boasts 3.79 shots per 90 at Euro 2024 to date, although his accuracy has been poor. Only three of these efforts have hit the target.

Don't expect him to be put off by this, though. He has already shown himself a player willing to impact big matches. In the latest Clasico, for example, he had three shots against Real Madrid.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has willingly put his confidence in the winger, meanwhile. Twice during Euro 2024, he has managed at least three shots in a match, including seven against Georgia in the round of 16. He is likely to get at least 70 minutes to impress here - expect him to take his chance.

Kai Havertz is a player who habitually gives up fouls, and while he has not given one away in either of the last two Germany matches, he has not gone three competitive games for club and country this season without completing at least one indiscretion.

He is likely to be among the fouls in this game, too. He is a player who will press, and with Spain seeking to retain possession, it will only take a minor misjudgment on his part to give away a foul.

Given he has not been booked in the tournament so far, he can afford to play a little on the edge, knowing that he will not be suspended for the semi-finals, at which point any cautions are erased. Look for him to take advantage of this.

He has given away at least two fouls in ten of his last 17 competitive games for Arsenal and Germany, meanwhile.

Antoine Griezmann is a regular shot-taker for both club and country. The classy French playmaker has averaged 1.75 shots per 90 minutes at Euro 2024, racking up four on-target efforts across his four appearances to date. Kylian Mbappe (6) is the only French player to have hit the target more frequently than Griezmann en route to the quarter-final stage.

Griezmann was responsible for one of the two shots that France hit the target with against Belgium, not to mention he tested the goalkeeper on no fewer than three occasions against the Netherlands on matchday two. The 33-year-old should benefit from being shifted back into the number 10 role against Portugal, making him a value option for another shot on target on Friday night.

At 41 years of age, Pepe knows every trick in the book when it comes to indulging in football's dark arts. The veteran Portuguese centre-back is a man who will do whatever it takes to gain an advantage over his opponents.

Looking a little leggy against Slovenia last time out, Pepe committed one foul and he also stumbled to put Benjamin Sesko through on goal, who was denied by an inspired Diogo Costa in the Portuguese net.

Given that France have a frontline full of lively attackers, Pepe looks like a prime candidate to commit a minimum of one foul in his attempts to keep them under control. Only England (60) have suffered more fouls than France (53) at Euro 2024 thus far.

