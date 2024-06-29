Bet Builder Tips: Back Andy Robson's 7/1 best bet for Saturday's Euro 2024 matches

England v Slovakia Superboost

Betfair customers have voted for Sunday's Superboost to be 'England NOT to have a shot in the first 10 minutes (v Slovakia)'. They clearly know their stuff, as the Three Lions have failed to have a single attempt in the opening 10 minutes of any of their three Euro 2024 games so far.

The selection has had a (super) boost up to 3/14.00!

Recommended Bet Back England not to have a shot in the first 10 mins (v Slovakia) - was 2/1 NOW SBK 3/1

Switzerland v Italy (Sat, 17:00)

Leg #1 - Dan Ndoye to have 2+ shots

Dan Ndoye has been a key member of Bologna's squad in their fantastic run to 3rd place in Serie A this season. Although he only has 1 goal this season, he regularly takes shots at goal, averaging 2.1 shots per 90 minutes across the season from the flanks.

He took two shots against Germany, four against Scotland and three against Hungary in his group games so far and averages even more shots per game for his country (2.27 per 90) than his club side.He has hit at least one shot in a game in seven of his last eight internationals.

Gianluigi Donarumma has also had to face 12 saves in the competition so far, the joint-fourth-highest of any goalkeeper so far. There are rumours that Manchester United have been enquiring about his availability.

Leg #2 - Granit Xhaka to have 1+ shots

Granit Xhaka isn't the first name you would think of when it comes to Swiss attacking threats. However, he has licence to push forward and play a more progressive midfield role than what we have been used to seeing from him in the past.

Although he isn't prolific at shooting, he is very consistent, with at least 1 shot on goal in each of his last seven games. In fact, he has shot on target with his solitary attempt in all of his group games so far.With Italy likely to try and squeeze out the Swiss forwards, Xhaka should have opportunities in the game to run into space and get chances.

He won the man of the match award in the game against Germany and with his vast experience and off the back of a fantastic season for Leverkusen he could take things into his own hands and be the difference maker. After all, we only need him to shoot once for this to land.

Germany v Denmark (Sat, 20:00)

Leg #3 - Christian Eriksen to have 2+ shots

Christian Eriksen has been one of the stories of Euro 2024, coming back from his nightmare three years ago in the same competition to play a starring role for Denmark.

He has offered 10 shots for his nation to date. Indeed, only Cristiano Ronaldo has had more shots in the tournament than the Manchester United midfielder.Eriksen has mustered at least two efforts in each of the three group stage matches, but perhaps his most instructive performance ahead of a clash with the hosts was Denmark's meeting with England.

He offered three shots in that encounter, following up from the five he had in a goal-scoring performance against Slovenia.He is being used in an advanced role in the Denmark side, a throwback to the position he used to command when at his pomp with Tottenham.

He is the fulcrum for his country at present and is happy to take responsibility whether shooting from range, a free kick or even getting into the box. Eriksen has been a menace and will be Germany's biggest worry.

Leg #4 - Kai Havertz to commit 2+ fouls

Kai Havertz is prolific when it comes to giving free kicks away, with the Arsenal forward's energetic pressing style leading to him committing a good deal of low-level fouls.He has given up five free kicks so far in the tournament but crucially has not picked up a booking, meaning there is no threat of him missing a potential quarter-final if he is cautioned.

Havertz, though, did seem to be restrained a little against Switzerland last time out as he did not commit a single foul. Germany, crucially, had already qualified before that match, so there was no need to risk a card. That will not be the case in this clash.

Prior to facing the Swiss, he had given up at least two free kicks in five of his previous eight and 10 of 15 competitive matches for club and country.He is a magnet for committing fouls and against a physical Denmark defence that is unlikely to change.

Recommended Bet

Back the four-legged Bet Builder SBK 7/1

