Bet Builder Tips: Back Andy Robson's 6/1 best bet for two games on Tuesday

Romania v Netherlands (Tues, 17:00)



Leg #1 - Razvan Marin to have 1+ shot

Razvan Marin has been an influential figure for Romania at Euro 2024. The attacking midfielder's menacing runs have allowed him to rack up five attempts across three matches, making him the Tricolorii's best performer for that metric.

The 28-year-old managed just one attempt against Ukraine on matchday one in Group E, though Marin followed that with two efforts in successive appearances against Belgium and Slovakia on matchdays two and three.

The Cagliari star, who had at least one shot in six of Romania's Euro 2024 qualification fixtures, knows how to find space around the edge of the box and he is a prospect with potential in the 1+ shots market again against the Netherlands.

The Dutch shipped a notable 36 shots across their three Group D assignments and the average distance those efforts were hit from was 18.5 yards. Marin excels from that range, so back him to let fly at least once in Munich.

Leg #2 - Denis Dragus to commit 1+ foul

Workaholic Romanian forward Denis Dragus has been a real nuisance for opposition defenders in Germany, though the enthusiasm he puts into his work out of possession has also been generating plenty of fouls.

Dragus has been regularly roughing up centre-halves for the Tricolorii at Euro 2024 and the striker has already committed seven fouls at the tournament, a tally that accounts for 23.3% of the total fouls conceded by the Romanian squad.

The 24-year-old gave away three free kicks in Romania's opener against Ukraine and two more in each of his subsequent Group E appearances against Belgium and Slovakia, and on that evidence, Dragus should be on the match official's radar again on Tuesday.

With the Netherlands expected to have the lion's share of the ball in Munich, Dragus will have ample opportunity to throw his weight around. Look for the Gaziantep F.K. marksman to commit at least one foul for the fourth game on the spin.

Austria v Turkey (Tue, 20:00)



Leg #3 - Both teams to score

Austria and Turkey have been two of the most enjoyable teams to watch at Euro 2024. Both teams have scored in four of the pair's combined six matches in the competition so far.

The duo have proven particularly unreliable when it comes to keeping clean sheets, with neither nation managing to silence their opponents during the group stage of the tournament. However, both teams do possess plenty of final-third ability, with only Germany (8) scoring more goals than Austria (6) during the group phase of the competition, not to mention Ralf Rangnick's side have only failed to fire in one of their last 19 matches.

Turkey also pack a punch going forward, with Vincenzo Montella's men striking five times across their three Group F fixtures. It's also interesting to note that the Crescent Stars have managed to make the net bulge in eight of their last nine meaningful matches.

That should all marry up nicely for a goals-based bet at the Red Bull Arena, making both teams to score an appealing selection.

Leg #4 - Stefan Posch to commit 2+ fouls

Stefan Posch has been putting himself about for Austria at Euro 2024. The Austrian right-back's hard-hitting style has seen him rack up a team-high nine fouls for Das Team across his three appearances at the tournament to date. The 27-year-old also tackled his way into the referee's notebook against the Netherlands last time out.

Posch was averaging one foul per game during Euro 2024 qualifying, while his foul per 90 minutes average during the most recent Serie A season for Bologna read 1.15, all of which suggests he won't shy away from putting his foot in against Turkey.

Given that the Crescent Stars have a frontline full of vibrant attackers, Posch looks like a prime candidate to commit another couple of fouls in his attempts to keep them under control.

