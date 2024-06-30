Bet Builder Tips: Back Andy Robson's 5/1 best bet for two games on Sunday

England v Slovakia Superboost

Betfair customers have voted for Sunday's Superboost to be 'England NOT to have a shot in the first 10 minutes (v Slovakia)'. They clearly know their stuff, as the Three Lions have failed to have a single attempt in the opening 10 minutes of any of their three Euro 2024 games so far.

The selection has had a (super) boost up to 3/14.00!

Recommended Bet Back England not to have a shot in the first 10 mins (v Slovakia) - was 2/1 NOW SBK 3/1

England v Slovakia (Sun, 17:00)



Leg #1 - Denis Vavro to have 1+ shot

The Slovakian central defender is a regular threat from set pieces for both club and country.

He actually averages 1.37 shots per 90 for his club, which is a very high mark for a central defender, and whilst his rate is not quite that impressive for his country, his country are nowhere near as dominant on the international scene as Copenhagen are in the Danish Superliga, he has still taken at least one shot in each of his last five competitive internationals.

England don't concede many chances in open play, so Slovakia will surely target attacking set pieces as a potential route to goal and even though England don't tend to concede many corners either if they do concede any, or any attacking free-kicks, then Vavro will be Slovakia's main target.

Denmark's central defenders managed two shots, one for Andreas Christensen and one for Joachim Andersen, and one for Jannik Vestergaard was only ruled out by a referee's whistle, so Slovakia have a template to use for this.

Leg #2 - Harry Kane to be fouled 2+ times

This is a good bet in any England tournament match, especially one in which they are fancied to take the lead.

We have seen already in this tournament how Harry Kane can use his technical skill and physical presence to draw his opponents into a mistimed tackle or perhaps buy a couple of fouls through physical contact. Serbia fouled Kane five times, many of which were in the second half, he also drew two fouls against Slovenia though, despite England not necessarily knowing that a draw would be enough, so this bet can work both ways.

Indeed, the bet becomes more compelling when observing Kane's record of drawing fouls in major tournaments. In his last fifteen major tournament matches going back to Euro 2020, Kane has drawn at least one foul in fourteen of the fifteen, including in every knockout match. He has been fouled twice or more in nine of the fifteen and is averaging 2.07 fouls per 90 in those matches.

This is a good bet regardless of game state, but if England do get an early lead, then it becomes an even stronger likelihood.

Spain v Georgia (Sun, 20:00)



Leg #3 - Spain to Win

Spain hardly put a foot wrong during the group stage of Euro 2024 and they can pick up where they left off against Georgia on Sunday night.

Luis de la Fuente's side cruised through what looked like a difficult pool on paper with a perfect record of three wins from three. La Roja were also the only team to win all three of their group games, a feat made all the more impressive by the fact they did so without conceding a goal.

As for Georgia, they will be looking to spring yet another upset after booking their place in the last-16 by stunning Portugal with a 2-0 victory. However, having 7-1 and 3-1 defeats inflicted on them by Spain during Euro 2024 qualifying would suggest that this could be a bridge too far for Willy Sagnol's shock troops. Expect another spirited, albeit unsuccessful showing from the Crusaders in Cologne.

Leg #4 - Dani Carvajal to commit 1+ fouls

Dani Carvajal has successfully pitted his wits against some of the world's best and his latest mission will be to try and contain Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian poster boy starred in his side's historic 2-0 win over Portugal on Wednesday night.

Kvaratskhelia's dazzling dribbling and explosive bursts forward have seen him earn the Crusaders no fewer than 10 free kicks across his three appearances at Euro 2024 so far. In fact, no player was fouled more (10) than the Georgian star during the group stage of the tournament.

Carvajal, among others, will be tasked with keeping tabs on the lively Kvaratskhelia, making the 32-year-old defender an appealing prospect to commit just one foul. The Spanish right-back was averaging a shade under two fouls per game during Real Madrid's recent all-conquering Champions League campaign.

Recommended Bet Back the four legged Bet Builder here SBK 5/1 6.00

For insightful and smart football betting predictions catering to all types of bettors, you should visit my website. My Opta-powered bet builder stats tool is a great resource for bettors during Euro 2024, as is my Euro Hub which is live on-site with all the latest expert predictions and previews.