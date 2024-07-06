Bet Builder Tips: Back Andy Robson's 5/1 best bet for two games on Saturday

England v Switzerland SuperBoost

You can now back Granit Xhaka to commit 1 or more fouls v England at 1/1 - Superboosted up from 1/4!

The former Arsenal man has comitted six in four games so far at Euro 2024, and is no stranger to the referee as we know from his time in the Premier League.

England (60) have won the most fouls of any side at Euro 2024 (15 per game on average), with both Jude Bellingham (9) and Harry Kane (8) sitting in the top 10 of the most fouls won chart. Indeed, only three players (all 10) have managed more than Bellingham.

Recommended Bet Back Granit Xhaka to commit 1 or more fouls v England (was 1/4 - NOW) SBK 1/1

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Saturday tips - Listen here!

England v Switzerland (Sat, 17:00)



Leg #1 - Michel Aebischer to be fouled 1+ times

The Switzerland midfielder-cum-left wing-back has a remarkably consistent fouls against record in the competition so far.

Murat Yakin always knew that he wanted to use the Bologna man after his excellent season in Serie A, helping the Italian club secure Champions League football. However, the best place that he has found for him is at left wing-back, not his natural or club position.

It appears to have worked for Aebischer though as he has Switzerland's best chance creation data at 0.23 xA per 90, and is proving a threat from wide on the left, and also when he moves more centrally to allow Ricardo Rodriguez, a more traditional left-back in his own right, the opportunity to move there too.

Aebischer averages 1.5 fouls per 90 in a Switzerland shirt. He was fouled once in the opening match, while against Scotland and Germany he was fouled twice in each. He was fouled twice in the round of 16 against Italy, so at Euro 2024 has been fouled on average 1.75 times per game across the four fixtures. A decent price for just one foul against him here is too generous to turn down.

England v Switzerland (Sat, 17:00)

Leg #2 - Kobbie Mainoo to have 1+ shots

This looks like a big price for the Manchester United midfielder to let fly at least once in the match.

Despite a potential change in formation, the youngster should keep his place alongside Declan Rice in central midfield. With extra cover behind him in the shape of another central defender, Mainoo should have the opportunity to at least lurk in dangerous areas around the edge of the box when England are in possession.

Mainoo has spoken in the press about his desire to score for England, and that goals are something that he sees as an area to develop in his game. With this in mind, he will surely be looking for opportunities to contribute to the scoreline for England, especially in big games at the business end of a tournament.

He took a shot on the volley from the edge of the area against Slovakia, and let fly again in the same match. That was his first start of the tournament and kept up his record of having at least one shot every time that he has started for England. He is currently averaging 1.16 shots per 90 minutes in an England shirt.

Netherlands v Turkey (Sat, 20:00)



Leg #3 - Baris Asper Yilmaz to be fouled 1+ times

Baris Alper Yilmaz has found himself on the receiving end of some rough treatment during Turkey's run to the quarter-final stage of Euro 2024. The Galatasaray forward is among the most fouled players in the competition at this juncture, having earned his country eight free kicks across his four appearances thus far. Yilmaz is a fiery competitor and his ability to hold up the ball and win fouls should give the Dutch defence plenty of headaches.

On top of this, Yilmaz's tireless runs will almost certainly take him into Virgil van Dijk's territory. The Netherlands skipper has committed more fouls (10) than any other player still participating at Euro 2024, and going up against foul-magnet Yilmaz only increases the likelihood of Van Dijk adding to his crime count.

Netherlands v Turkey (Sat, 20:00)



Leg #4 - Hakan Calhanoglu to commit 1+ fouls

Hakan Calhanoglu is regarded as one of the most technically gifted midfield players in Europe but his mean streak can often land him in trouble with match officials. That was plain for all to see during the group stage of Euro 2024 when Calhanoglu committed a combined total of five fouls in three games, picking up two yellow cards in the process.

Consequently, the Crescent Stars captain was on the sidelines serving a suspension for his country's 2-1 win over Austria in the round of 16. Back in the squad, and looking to lead his side to the semi-finals on Saturday night, Calhanoglu stands out to commit at least one more foul in what promises to be a fiercely competitive battle in the German capital.

Recommended Bet Back the four-legged Bet Builder SBK 5/1

For insightful and smart football betting predictions catering to all types of bettors, you should visit my website. My Opta-powered bet builder stats tool is a great resource for bettors during Euro 2024, as is my Euro Hub which is live on-site with all the latest expert predictions and previews.