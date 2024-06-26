Bet Builder Tips: Back Andy Robson's 4/1 best bet on Wednesday

Ukraine v Belgium (Wed, 17:00)



Leg #1 - Volodymyr Brazhko to commit 1+ fouls

Head Coach Serhiy Rebrov made a couple of personnel tweaks to his team for Ukraine's crucial matchday two encounter with Slovakia and the decision to field Volodymyr Brazhko ahead of Taras Stepanenko in midfield proved a shrewd call.

The 22-year-old Brazhko had collected just five caps for his country before he got the nod, though his inexperience didn't show on his sixth appearance and he added some much-needed aggression to Ukraine's work off the ball.

The tireless worker made three tackles and committed two fouls during his dynamic display against the Slovakians. Brazhko could be just as busy in the engine room when Ukraine pit their wits against a possession-hungry Belgium.

Brazhko has started just three competitive fixtures for Ukraine, though he fouled at least twice in two of those runouts and his combative streak could be on show again on Wednesday.

Ukraine v Belgium (Wed, 17:00)



Leg #2 - Over 4.5 Belgium corners

Belgium have been setting the tempo in their Group E fixtures and their dominance of the ball against Slovakia (60.4%) and Romania (55%) allowed them to win 12 corners combined across both games.

The Belgians were similarly reliable in the corner-winning department during their Euro 2024 qualification campaign when they won an average of 7.62 corners across their eight assignments.

They managed to earn at least six corners in five of those eight matches and if, as expected, they control the lion's share of possession against Ukraine, another high corner count should follow.

Belgium's wingback system under the direction of Italian coach Domenico Tedesco allows them to play an expansive game, where crossing opportunities are plentiful. Teams that cross more usually win more corners and Belgium attempted 27 crosses combined in their first two Group E tests against Slovakia and Romania.

Slovakia v Romania (Wed, 17:00)



Leg #3 - Marius Marin to commit 1+ fouls

Marius Marin didn't commit a single indiscretion in Romania's emphatic 3-0 matchday one triumph over Ukraine, though his clean record on that occasion was a very unusual occurrence for a player who committed a foul every 45.6 minutes of action for Pisa in Serie B last season.

The 25-year-old was much more like his usual self on matchday two, however, when he attempted a game-high seven tackles against Belgium. As Romania's chief midfield enforcer, Marin never shies away from a challenge and he also committed three fouls during a terrier-like display in Cologne.

Marin has committed at least one four in four of his last seven competitive runouts for Romania overall. With so much riding on Wednesday's result, the destroyer is unlikely to hold back against Slovakia.

Slovakian midfielders Stanislav Lobotka (3) and Juraj Kucka (4) have already been fouled at least three times each at Euro 2024 and Marin could target both in his attempts to knock the Falcons out of their flow.

Slovakia v Romania (Wed, 17:00)



Leg #4 - Ivan Schranz to have 1+ shot on target

No matter what happens from here on in, Ivan Schranz's early exploits at Euro 2024 have already ensured that his name will be written into Slovakian footballing folklore.

The 30-year-old scored Slovakia's winning goal in their historic victory over Belgium on matchday one from his only shot on target. Following his incredible impact, Schranz looked energised and eager to take on greater responsibility when he faced Ukraine on matchday two.

Against Belgium, Schranz had just one attempt and touched the ball only 25 times. However, against Ukraine, he racked up 42 touches and mustered three shots at goal, two of which found the target and one of which found the net.

Schranz should be brimming with confidence again following his haul of two goals in as many games in Group E and he won't need a second invitation to shoot on Wednesday. Romania conceded 33 attempts across their encounters with Ukraine and Belgium, so Slovakia - and Schranz - should have ample room to manoeuvre in the final third.

