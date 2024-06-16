Bet Builder Tips: Back Andy Robson's 4/1 best bet for two Sunday games
Three matches from Euro 2024 take place in Germany this Sunday and Andy Robson has analysed all three games to come up with a near 4/15.00 Bet Builder Multi...
-
Eriksen eye for goal
-
Hojbjerg to taste his own medicine
-
Bellingham a bet in player prop market
-
Lukic appears the banker in this area
-
-
The two main men who can propel England to glory this summer are captain Harry Kane and wonderkid Jude Bellingham. They will be at the forefront for the Three Lions.
We know this, and so do the opposition, who will be looking to stop them both by any means necessary.
has been fouled 24 times in his last 20 England starts, and multiple times eight of his last 13 as he drops deep to pick up the ball and make things happen. His numbers heightened during the last major tournament too, winning nine fouls in just five games in Qatar.
Bellingham, meanwhile, averages 2.09 fouls won per 90 for England, and has been fouled 4+ times in each of his last three caps, and 20 times in just seven recent games.
Together, they have been fouled a combined 55 times in their last 15 England games!
Slovenia v Denmark (Sun, 17:00)
Leg #1 - Christian Eriksen to have 2+ shots
While Eriksen has clearly slipped down the pecking order at Manchester United over the course of the season, he is still the talismanic leader of this Danish side.
His recovery from the on-pitch incident in the last Euros has been wonderful to observe and no doubt it will be still something of a motivating factor for both him and the whole squad to deliver at this subsequent European Championship.
There are some cold, hard facts behind this selection though as well. Eriksen averages exactly two shots per 90 minutes for Denmark since the beginning of the Qatar World Cup in 2022. He has hit two shots in a match five times in that period, and he has managed eight shots in his two starts since qualification finished, three against Switzerland in March, and five against Sweden just before the tournament.
Being on every set piece will help the chances of this bet, of course, but he is also playing a bit higher for Denmark than for Man Utd, and that appears to give him some freedom.
Leg #2 - Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to be fouled 1+ times
The Tottenham midfielder may well be surplus to requirements at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but he is a key cog in the Danish midfield.
He is the key player for Kasper Hjulmand, as evidenced by only missing 31 minutes of the qualifying campaign, until the Northern Ireland dead rubber at the end.
However, he still made a substitute appearance at Windsor Park and was fouled. That meant that Hojbjerg had been fouled in every single European Championship qualifier, at an average of 1.34 per 90.
Hojbjerg has also been a marked man in the pre-tournament friendlies. He has been fouled five times in 151 minutes against Norway and Sweden. It appears that opposition coaches have recognised the value of the Spurs man for Hjulmand and have tried to put pressure on him, Slovenia could easily follow suit.
Serbia v England (Sun, 20:00)
Leg #3 - Jude Bellingham to be fouled 2+ times
While it may not be quite accurate to label him as England's talisman quite yet, Harry Kane would have something to say about that, it is surely the case that the growth of Jude Bellingham, both physically and metaphorically, makes him a marked man for any opposition in this tournament.
Across his entire club career, even stretching back to Birmingham City in the Championship, Bellingham has been fouled 345 times, this equates to an average of 2.55 fouls per 90. At Real Madrid, in La Liga, last season his fouls won rate was 2.8 per 90 minutes, and in an England shirt, this is now beginning to translate.
Bellingham's last three starts, two in friendlies in March, and the most recent Euros qualification match against Italy have seen Bellingham fouled 13 times across those three matches. The Italians also fouled Bellingham four times in the away leg of the qualification period, so it is clearly becoming a trend to try and stop Bellingham by whatever means possible.
Leg #4 - Sasa Lukic to commit 2+ fouls
One of the players who may well be charged with controlling Jude Bellingham, amongst others, is Fulham midfielder Sasa Lukic.
The defensive midfielder is a very regular fouler for his country, having made at least one foul in seven of his last eight competitive international starts.
Lukic is averaging 2.45 fouls per 90 in competitive internationals up to and including the World Cup Finals. In the group stages of the last finals he committed seven fouls, albeit the middle group game, against Cameroon, he did not a foul. Four of the eight starts have resulted in him being blown for a foul twice or more, he managed 3, 4, and 5 fouls in matches in that period.
Sunday evening could be one of those nights for Lukic with the likes of Bellingham, Declan Rice, Phil Foden, and other gifted technical players to deal with.
