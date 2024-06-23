Bet Builder Tips: Back Andy Robson's 4/1 best bet for two games on Sunday

Scotland v Hungary (Sun, 20:00)



Leg #1 - Dominik Szoboszlai to have 1+ shots on target

There are no prizes for guessing who Hungary's major threat will be when they tackle Scotland on Sunday. Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai was their dominant figure in qualifying and took up that mantle in their last outing against Germany, during which he had three shots plus one on target.

During the qualifying process, he had 13 shots on target, which was the leading figure among midfielders who qualified for Euro 2024.

He will be given a free role, which will make him a nightmare for the Scottish defence to pick up. Indeed, the Scots struggled against Germany to track and deal with movement, and that will hearten Szoboszlai ahead of this encounter.

An expert long-range shooter, expect him to chance his luck should he be given any kind of opening, particularly after seeing Scotland keeper Angus Gunn fail to cope with the long range efforts of the Germans on matchday one.

Leg #2 - Over 1.5 Scotland Cards

With their tournament on the line on Sunday, Scotland will not hold back in this game and look well priced to pick up at least two cards - something they have done in both previous matches in Germany.

Across five of their last nine competitive matches, Steve Clarke's side have picked up at least three cards, while they have hit the two-card mark on eight occasions across their 10 games in the whole Euro 2024 process.

Although there are numerous players who could be suspended if they were to be shown a yellow in this match, that is unlikely to provide much of a disincentive for a group of players desperate to become the first Scottish side to progress past a group stage in a major tournament.

This is a do-or-die game. Expect Scotland to play like it.

Switzerland v Germany (Sun, 20:00)



Leg #3 - Dan Ndoye to commit 1+ fouls

Dan Ndoye should be backed to commit at least one foul against Germany in a clash Switzerland need to take something from to guarantee their progression to the last 16.

The winger sees a lot of the ball and his bustling style means that he racks up a significant foul count, both for and against his team. In this match, he will go up against Maximilian Mittelstadt, who is Germany's leader in foul involvements at Euro 2024.

Look for the Swiss to be the aggressor in this battle. The Stuttgart defender has already been booked once in the tournament and will want to avoid being banned for the last 16. Despite this, he is canny enough to win his team free kicks, and will likely pick up at least one when facing an opponent who has given away two fouls in each of his opening two games.

Leg #4 - Kai Havertz to commit 2+ fouls

Kai Havertz is Germany's leading foul maker at Euro 2024, with the Arsenal striker accumulating 3.85 fouls per 90. He has given away five free kicks across his two outings, despite these lasting only around an hour each. No one in the Germany squad has more in this regard.

Look for him to continue in his usual style at the forefront of the hosts' attack. He has no reason to back off at present, with no ban lingering over him as he has not been booked thus far. He will need to continue with his usual intensity in order to fend off the challenge of Niclas Fullkrug, who is waiting in the wings.

Havertz gave up two fouls against Scotland and three more in a more competitive match against Hungary. Expect this pattern to continue against Switzerland.

