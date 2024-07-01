Bet Builder Tips: Back Andy Robson's 11/1 best bet for two games on Monday

Football Only Bettor Podcast - Listen to Monday's tips here!

France v Belgium (Mon, 17:00)

Leg #1 - France to win

France have consistently outperformed Belgium in recent head-to-head encounters. In the 2021 Nations League semi-finals, Les Bleus narrowly defeated the Red Devils and went on to win the trophy. Earlier, in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, France emerged victorious with a 1-0 win over Belgium, securing a place in the final against Croatia, which they ultimately won.

Despite some disappointing results, France's performance metrics indicate they remain a top-tier team. At Euro 2024, they have generated the highest expected goals of any side left in the competition, even in the challenging Group D with the Netherlands, Austria, and Poland. Defensively, Didier Deschamps' squad has been robust, conceding only one goal in the group stages, and that too came from a penalty.

Leg #2 - Kylian Mbappe to have 4+ shots

Following his nose injury against Austria, Kylian Mbappe returned from his one-game absence against Poland, wearing a protective mask. That seemingly had no adverse effects on the Real Madrid man, as he racked up six shots, with five on target. He managed to score from the penalty spot, which was his first goal for France at a European Championship.

Mbappe had four shots against Austria in matchday one, utilising his devastating pace on the break to his advantage. In the qualifying stages, the 25-year-old amassed 4.38 shots per game on average, comfortably the highest for France. Given that Belgium have leaked chances in transition, conceding at least ten shots in every game so far, Mbappe is poised to exploit such a deficiency.

Portugal v Slovenia (Mon, 20:00)



Leg #3 - Vitinha to be fouled 2+ times

The PSG midfielder looks to be underrated for the number of fouls that he draws in a Portugal shirt.

There is a slightly small sample size, but there is no doubting what has happened in the tournament to date. Roberto Martinez is clearly a big fan of Vitinha and has trusted him to play almost all the minutes in the opening two matches of the tournament. Vitinha was fouled seven times across the two matches, which demonstrates how busy and involved the former Porto man was for Portugal. Those fouls have taken Vitinha's average in competitive internationals for Portugal to 2.75 fouls against per 90.

Up against the likes of Adam Cerin, who committed nine fouls in the opening two matches of the tournament, it seems like two fouls against Vitinha should be well within reach.

Leg #4 - Vanja Drkusic to commit 1+ fouls

Slovenia gave Vanja Drkusic a chance to cement a place in the starting XI at the beginning of the tournament, and his relationship with Udinese's Jaka Bijol has been one of the big reasons why Slovenia have been able to progress in the tournament.

Despite his generally good performances, Drkusic has also shown himself to be a bit of a loose cannon at times in terms of his physicality. He was pinged by the referee in the second half against England for going through the back of Bukayo Saka, and planting a forearm on him at the same time, for no apparent reason. He was also fortunate in that game that he didn't catch Phil Foden with a sliding tackle after two minutes. It would be fair to say that he has been value for more than the four fouls that he has officially given away so far.

Those four fouls have been split over all three Euro 2024 matches, and Drkusic has played every minute of the tournament so far. He is surely in line to play the full match again here, giving him the maximum amount of time to fulfil the foul required for this bet.

Recommended Bet Back the four legged Bet Builder here SBK 11/1 12.00

