Saka can notch for Three Lions

Muscat and Malta to receive cards

Gallacher to commit at least one foul

Malta v England

Friday, 19:45

Live on Channel 4

Come Friday night, The Three Lions will be more than confident of continuing their 100% record in the Euro 2024 qualifiers when they take on Malta. They kicked off their campaign with an encouraging 2-1 win over Italy; the team they lost to in the Final of the 2020 European Championships.

That penalty loss aside, England are now unbeaten in their last 14 European Championship matches, both in qualification and the tournament proper.

That record should be extended against Malta, and North Macedonia on Monday, barring an extreme Southgate shocker against two sides sat 172nd and 65th respectively in the FIFA rankings.

England are likely to dominate this one, but that doesn't mean to say that there aren't some bet builder selections worth your attention. I've compiled some of my favourites below.

England are expected to run absolute riot in this game, and every player will be keen to bolster their tally for international goals.

A player who already has a knack for goals for both club and country is Bukayo Saka. He's netted eight times in 26 caps.

Those goals have been streaming in more recently, with 3 goals at the World Cup, and another goal in the last Euro qualifier against Ukraine - add an assist to the tally there too.

Netting in the World Cup was hardly surprising given the quality that the Arsenal starboy displayed so often this season. Saka managed 14 goals and 11 assists in the Premier League to help spearhead Arsenal's title charge.

His ability to take-on a left-back is incredible, and his left peg can be deadly, often bending it into the far corner beyond the keeper's reach.

With Harry Kane capable of dropping into the false nine position and drawing out defenders, Saka should be able to cut in and manoeuvre into the spaces in behind.

It's something he's done against teams of a similar calibre, netting in both his matches against Andorra - a side ranked just 19 positions higher than Malta, and against San Marino - a team in the same pot as Malta in the Nations League.

England will have most of the ball. That means an onslaught of chances, creating spaces with technical dribbling from the wingers, creative passes from the midfield, and an all-round striker up top.

It's something teams have struggled with, and the opposition have received more cards than them in four of their last five competitive matches. The exception? England's 2-1 victory against Italy, in which Luke Shaw was sent off.

Malta will struggle to deal with England's quality and will have to break up any attacks that are developing. They will be happy to do this illegally.

They racked up three cards in their most recent friendly against Luxembourg last week, and another four against North Macedonia in their first European qualifier.

Given Malta are going to be completely starved of the ball, their biggest threat comes on the counter.

It's what happened against Italy in their last Euro qualifier, where they were allowed just 31% of the ball. However, Italy committed the more fouls (9 vs 5).

Conor Gallagher will no doubt be one of the midfielders tasked with preventing these counters.

He's a great bet for a reckless tackle, no matter the opposition. He presses hard and aggressively, refuses to get turned, and will always throw himself into a 50-50 tackle.

For Chelsea this season, he committed 1.94 fouls per 90 in the Premier League and committed at least two bad challenges in five of his last eight appearances.

I'm expecting Malta to be forced into cards, and there aren't many better at drawing them than Saka.

He was fouled 1.84 times per 90 in the Premier League and took on his opposite number 4.56 times per 90.

The man he'll find himself dribbling at in the Malta side is Zach Muscat, who plays his club football for Farense in the Portuguese second division.

The left-sided centre-back will have to be on his toes, with Saka more than capable of using both feet and either cutting inside to create a goalscoring opportunity or taking it deep to the by-line to whip in a cross.

Muscat is a right-footed player, and that's always awkward when you play on the left of the defence. Saka will exploit this.

Given he's often the last line of defence, poor challenges can see you in the book. A situation he found himself in against Luxembourg in their most recently friendly.

That takes him to two bookings in his last three appearances for club and country and three in his last eight.