TAA to terrorise North Macedonia

Rusty Maguire to commit 1+ fouls

Fiery visitors to pick up cards

England v North Macedonia

Monday, 19:45

Live on Channel 4

England cruised to a 4-0 victory in their first Euro 2024 qualifier since the end of the domestic season, maintaining their 100% record in the tournament with three wins from three.

Two penalties and an own goal sandwiched a wonderful strike from Trent Alexander-Arnold in his new advanced role in the Three Lions midfield.

The Liverpool right-back gets his fair share of criticism for his defensive abilities, but his attacking attributes shone through and will be keen to impress once more against tougher opposition in North Macedonia.

England's opponents may lack the quality of legend Goran Pandev, but the Lynxes still rank a modest 65th in the World - a much sterner test than Friday's 172nd ranked team in Malta. With that step up in quality, this is worth your attention for a bet builder.

Trent came out against Malta and proved his worth as a midfielder, and with Kieran Trippier holding firm defensively, Trent was given the freedom to shine and earn himself the man of the match.

He created three goalscoring chances, with only Phil Foden managing more with five. His average position was the furthest forward of the midfield trio.

His sublime strike from outside the box was just the cherry on top of an impressive performance.

That takes him to nine goal contributions in his last 11 games for club and country, and he's had at least one attempt on goal in his last eight games on the bounce.

He's hit a purple patch, with 64% of his goals and assists coming since the turn of April.

Harry Maguire is always a good bet for a foul, and a severe lack of match sharpness should mean that he's likely to lunge into a late challenge or two.

He committed two fouls on Friday against much weaker opposition, the first by being overly aggressive in the opposition box, and the second for going right through the back of Joseph Mbong, Malta's right wing-back.

I can see a similar scenario against North Macedonia. England are expected to have most of the ball and rack up set pieces - territory for Maguire to clamber on top of his defender. He'll try to match the physicality of the Macedonian back three.

Also, as their name suggests, the Lynxes are expected to pounce on the counter and with the lack of pace in Maguire's armoury, he'll struggle.

He'll be tasked with Udinese striker Ilija Nestorovski, who draws 2.96 fouls per 90 and drew two fouls in each of North Macedonia's Euro qualifiers so far.

If anyone remembers Alioski from his time at Leeds United, you probably remember him as a bit of a loose cannon. He averaged well over a foul a game for the Championship side, and still averages 1.17 per 90 for his new club Fenerbahce.

He's averaged 2.11 per 90 across the Euro qualifiers so far, with three fouls committed vs Ukraine and a booking against Malta. Back on English soil, I fully expect more rash tackles to fly in.

He'll be up against a likely right flank of Man City duo Phil Foden and Kyle Walker, two completely different threats with a boatload of experience playing together. Foden is especially good at drawing fouls, earning 1.41 per 90 in his favour.

Alioski's age plays a factor in this, with his turn of pace nowhere near what it used to be. This was displayed against Ukraine when he committed two of his fouls by playing tight. Foden has more than enough quality to exploit this.

With so little of the ball, frustrations are likely to mount for the North Macedonians.

It's something that has happened all too often for them, with a red card for centre-back Visar Musliu in their last Euro qualifier, and a manager send-off in the qualifier before that against Malta.

They've had three players booked in each of their qualifiers so far, with a further booking from a player on the bench in each too. Emotions tend to boil over.

Even in friendlies they're capable of forcing the referee into business, having received 22 cards in their last nine games.

Against England, they'll find themselves forced deep, and under intense pressure throughout. They'll look to cut out that momentum, and those fast-paced attacks, at every opportunity.

In the qualifiers so far, England's opposition have averaged 1.67 cards per game, while back in the Nations League England turned their home territory into a battleground, with their opposition forced into 2.33 cards per game.