England had two-goal HT leads in 5 of last 6 qualifiers

Maguire scored four goals in World Cup qualifying

Malta v England

Friday 16 June, 19;45 kick-off

Live on Channel 4

It's been a long, hard season but there's still some England business to deal with with a couple of Euro 2024 qualifiers to play - the first being a virtual walkover against minnows Malta.

The hosts being 70/1 for a mind-boggling win tells the story, as this is merely an exercise for Gareth Southgate to give some minutes to his teams against the team ranked 172 in the world before a stronger test against North Macedonia.

It's hard to see any of the Man City group starting just a few days after their treble celebrations, so the likes of Marc Guehi, Conor Gallagher could get starts with new call-up Eberechi Eze possibly seeing some action.

Back England in first-half handicap

A bet on the match itself is tricky with England such overwhelming favourites, and even though Malta only lost 2-1 to Italy in this campaign Southgate's side have made a habit of putting away the lesser teams nicely.

England have won all five games against Malta by a combined 14-1 and even with a few changes here and there, having the likes of Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka likely starting should be enough in itself for a wide-margin victory.

The Three Lions are Evens to score four goals in Malta, which looks a good bet, and the same price to score a couple of goals in the first half.

At slightly bigger, though, England to win the first-half with a -1 handicap at 11/102.08 is a play I quite like here, as I expect a strong line-up to wrap this up in the first 45 minutes.

England have enjoyed at least a two-goal lead in five of their last six qualifiers, being well ahead against the minnows they've faced, and this game looks to fit that bill nicely.

Back a rare goal for Maguire

We know all about Harry Kane, who has scored in 13 of his 14 Euro qualifying appearances and his odds of just 3/10 to score anytime reflect England's record scorer's ability to feast on smaller nations.

Callum Wilson may get extended time but is just 4/9 to score off the bench is a bit tight, while James Maddison will be keen to impress and 5/6 for the Leicester man to score reflects that.

Rashford is a man who needs a performance as he plays his first qualifier since November 2019 and is sure to be involved, again at a short price.

But for an outside punt but with some basis then what about Harry Maguire to score at 4/14.80?

Maguire scored four times in World Cup qualifying and is always a big threat at set pieces - and with England's delivery and his strength Malta will just not be able to handle him.

Try a Bet Builder for value

Partly because England are such big favourites, but also thanks to this game carrying Betfair's Bet £5 on a Bet Builder & get a free £5 Bet Builder offer it makes sense to take on a multiple in Malta.

Again it's tough because of the Three Lions being such monumental favourites - but we can safely assume they'll have plenty of shots so right away Rashford and Saka attacking from wide should have 2+ shots on target each comfortably.

And as stated, Maddison will be eager to impress and should get a game so another 2+ shots on target from him at a bigger price of 10/111.88 is worth adding.

Conor Gallagher is an interesting one as well, as he's made just two starts for England but this could be ideal for him to get a run - and if he does then fouls will follow regardless of the opposition.

He's given away 2+ fouls in four of his last six for Chelsea and being an eager beaver as he is in midfield that 17/10 on him for another 2+ fouls could be a gift.