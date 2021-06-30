To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Ukraine v England: Three Lions favourites to march on at Euro 2020

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford
Another clean sheet from Jordan Pickford would do very nicely in Rome

Get the early odds on Ukraine v England ahead of Saturday night's Euro 2020 quarter-final in Rome, as Max Liu looks at the markets...

England are even-odds to win to nil, as they have done in all but one of their matches, and 4/6 to keep a fifth clean sheet.

England are firm favourites on the Exchange to beat Ukraine in 90 minutes when the teams play their Euro 2020 quarter-final in Rome on Saturday.

This will be England's first match of the tournament away from Wembley but, after they beat Germany 2-0 on Tuesday, bettors are confident the Three Lions will march on.

They are 1.454/9 to get the job done in normal time while the draw is 4.77/2 and Ukraine are 9.89/1.

Andriy Shevchenko's men will make history as the first Ukraine team to reach the quarter-finals of the European Championships after Artem Dovbyk's 120th minute goal against Sweden secured a 2-1 win.

If you think Saturday's match could go to the extra-time then check out the To Qualify market where England are 1.232/9 and Ukraine 5.24/1.

On the Sportsbook a victory in extra-time for either team is 13/2.

Kane odds-on to score again

England have scored four goals in four matches at Euro 2020, wit Raheem Sterling hitting three and Harry Kane one.

Harry Kane, England.jpg

Sterling is 2/1 to score again at any time against Ukraine while Kane is 5/6 to kick on with another after his late strike against Germany.

For Ukraine, Dovbyk is 5/1 to score again while Andriy Yarmolenko - second only to his manager Andriy Shevchenko is his country's list of all-time top scorers - is 9/2.

Fifth clean sheet within Pickford's grasp

The big plus for England has been their defending. Gareth Southgate's side are the only team in the tournament with four clean sheets to their name - even Italy conceded one against Austria.

All of their matches have gone under 2.5 goals so far (1-0, 0-0, 1-0, 2-0) and that outcome is 8/11 on Saturday.

The early odds indicate then that England will get through their test against Ukraine and return to Wembley to play the winner of Czech Republic v Denmark.

UEFA Euro 2020: Ukraine v England (Match Odds)

Saturday 3 July, 8.00pm

