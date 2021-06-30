Ukraine v England: Three Lions favourites to march on at Euro 2020

England are firm favourites on the Exchange to beat Ukraine in 90 minutes when the teams play their Euro 2020 quarter-final in Rome on Saturday.

This will be England's first match of the tournament away from Wembley but, after they beat Germany 2-0 on Tuesday, bettors are confident the Three Lions will march on.

They are 1.454/9 to get the job done in normal time while the draw is 4.77/2 and Ukraine are 9.89/1.

Andriy Shevchenko's men will make history as the first Ukraine team to reach the quarter-finals of the European Championships after Artem Dovbyk's 120th minute goal against Sweden secured a 2-1 win.

If you think Saturday's match could go to the extra-time then check out the To Qualify market where England are 1.232/9 and Ukraine 5.24/1.

On the Sportsbook a victory in extra-time for either team is 13/2.

Kane odds-on to score again

England have scored four goals in four matches at Euro 2020, wit Raheem Sterling hitting three and Harry Kane one.

Sterling is 2/1 to score again at any time against Ukraine while Kane is 5/6 to kick on with another after his late strike against Germany.

For Ukraine, Dovbyk is 5/1 to score again while Andriy Yarmolenko - second only to his manager Andriy Shevchenko is his country's list of all-time top scorers - is 9/2.

Fifth clean sheet within Pickford's grasp

The big plus for England has been their defending. Gareth Southgate's side are the only team in the tournament with four clean sheets to their name - even Italy conceded one against Austria.

England are even-odds to win to nil, as they have done in all but one of their matches, and 4/6 to keep a fifth clean sheet.

All of their matches have gone under 2.5 goals so far (1-0, 0-0, 1-0, 2-0) and that outcome is 8/11 on Saturday.

The early odds indicate then that England will get through their test against Ukraine and return to Wembley to play the winner of Czech Republic v Denmark.