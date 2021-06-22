Euro 2020 Daily Report: Time for England to silence their critics

England need to take momentum into next round

Monday was a strange day in the England camp as it was revealed that Chelsea pair Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount have been self-isolating following interaction with their Scottish club team-mate Billy Gilmour on Friday. By the end of the day, England's qualification to the Round of 16 was confirmed even if they finish third in Group D. But they will want top spot.

Let's address the elephant in the room. Harry Kane is a quality striker, but his stats in this tournament have been awful. Despite having no shots on target, three chances in 156 minutes of play and just six touches in the opposition's penalty box against Scotland, Kane will start against the Czech Republic according to his manager Gareth Southgate.

Kane has scored 15 goals in Euro qualifiers, but is yet to score in six European Championship matches.

Following his slow start to the tournament, Kane who was 5/1 pre-tournament favourite to win the Golden Boot award can now be backed at 25.024/1 to finish as the tournament's leading scorer. However, if Kane's drought continues, others will have to step up. Raheem Sterling scored England's only goal in the group so far and his odds of winning the Golden Boot are 50.049/1.

Scoring goals has not been an issue for Patrik Schick who has accounted for all three of the Czech Republic's goals so far. Bayer Leverkusen's Schick started the tournament 66/1 to win the Golden Boot award. He can now be backed at 14.013/1 on the exchange.

England have not been impressive so far, but neither were Portugal five years ago when they drew all three of their group games to reach the Round of 16 as one of the best third placed teams. There is still time for England to turn things around, but they really have to perform well tonight to take some momentum into the next stage.

The odds on football coming home have dropped from 5/1 a fortnight ago to 10.09/1 to win the Euros on the exchange. England are 11/20 favourites to beat the Czechs who are 7/1 to win. This is a straight shoot-out to win the group and despite starting the game in second spot, England can be backed at 1.584/7 to win Group D and the home advantage that brings England, while their opponents are 2.526/4.

Gilmour leaves big hole in Scotland line-up

Following Scotland is like being on a rollercoaster. One minute, you're on a high celebrating a famous 0-0 draw against England at Wembley. The next, you're left reeling from the news that Billy Gilmour will miss Scotland's final group game after testing positive for Covid.

It's obviously a blow for the Chelsea midfielder who was named UEFA's star player on Friday night after the 20-year-old was handed his first international start by manager Steve Clarke. Gilmour will be missed in the middle of the park, but if the rest of the team performed as well as they did against England, then they might be able to get something from the Croatia.

Scotland have to win. Simple as that. Anything less and their summer holidays will begin earlier than they would have liked. The Scots, who are back on home soil at Hampden, are 21/10 to beat the World Cup finalists from Russia 2018. The problem is this. Only one team has failed to score at Euro 2020, and that's Scotland.

Croatia have only managed one goal themselves and they too have one point next to their name. Croatia are 5/4 to beat Scotland while the draw is available at 14/5. Croatian supporters would have been forgiven for thinking their place in the second round would have been secured by now.

Zlatko Dalic's side were 7/2 to win Group D before a ball was kicked, but they are now fighting to stay in the tournament. The Croatians can be backed at 2.0421/20 to qualify from Group D while Scotland are 3.1511/5

Belgium grind out victory against gutsy Finns

There was no shortage of drama in the final two games of Group B which saw Belgium confirm their superiority with a 2-0 win over Finland in St Petersburg. But the Finns had frustrated their opponents for the opening 74 minutes until goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky scored the sixth own goal of the tournament before Romelu Lukaku wrapped up the scoring.

The race to win the Golden Boot award is boiling up nicely with four players tied on three goals. Lukaku joined Cristiano Ronaldo, Patrik Schick and Georginio Wijnaldum at the top of the goalscoring charts. The Belgium forward can be backed at 3.814/5 to win the Golden Boot.

Romelu Lukaku has now scored 21 times for Belgium in his last 17 competitive internationals

If Lukaku stays hungry for international goals, then the Red Devils can go a long way. A double for Lukaku to win the Golden Boot and Belgium to win the Euros can be backed at 14.013/1.

Lukaku's team-mate Kevin de Bruyne has been one of the stand out players so far despite having played just a game and a half. The Manchester City midfielder leads the player of the tournament market at 7.87/1 with one goal and two assists.

At various points of a thrilling evening, Finland and Denmark both spent time in second spot, but it was the Danes who finished runners-up after beating Russia 4-1 in Copenhagen. After a difficult start to the tournament, Denmark's win will give them confidence ahead of their Round of 16 clash with Wales in Amsterdam on Saturday.

Can momentum carry Denmark through to the quarter-finals? The Danes are 1.51/2 to reach the quarter-finals. As for the Finns, they now have to wait, keep training and see if they are one of the best third-placed team to make it through.

Dutch hope to cash in on perfect start

Stop me, if you've heard this one before. The Netherlands start a tournament fast, but fail to finish the job off. For the fourth time in their last five tournament appearances, the Dutch have taken maximum points from their group games. Can you remember them winning any of those previous tournaments? No, me neither.

In the past, unrest has divided Dutch squads but Frank de Boer will know how to avoid that happening. Let's not get carried away just yet. Group C was one of the more straightforward groups to progress from, but still, give credit where it is due. The Dutch have looked good. Forget about football coming home, total football could be making a comeback.

Their odds of winning Euro 2020 have not reduced significantly because of the standard of opponent they have had to deal with. Backing them at 12.5 on the exchange to win Euro 2020 might be a good bet to consider. The Dutch won't know which of the third placed teams they will face until all group games have been completed.

Georginio Wijnaldum has now scored 25 goals for the Netherlands which is one more than Marco van Basten and Dirk Kuyt.

Another good bet to consider is Georginio Wijnaldum to add the Golden Boot award to the Champions League and Premier League winners' medals he picked up at Liverpool over the last few seasons. Wijnaldum was a cool 50/1 before the tournament started to be the tournament's leading scorer. The PSG-bound midfielder, who led the Netherlands in qualifying with eight goals, is now 12/1 to end the tournament as leading scorer with the Betfair Sportsbook paying out to three places on each-way bets.

Memphis Depay shone again for the Dutch who might be a good shout for a semi-final spot at 2.68/5. Depay is emerging as one of the stars of the tournament, putting in consistent performances game after game. The star of Lyon with a lion tattoo covering his back, is 27.026/1 on the exchange to be UEFA's player of the tournament.

Austria advance at Ukraine's expense

Those who chose not to watch the Netherlands cruise to victory over North Macedonia to watch the other match in Group C witnessed Austria progress to the next round after their 1-0 win over Ukraine.

Ukraine started the day ahead of the Austrians on goal difference but Christoph Baumgartner's 21st minute goal from a corner settled not only the game, but who finished second in the group. Austria's reward, if you can call it that, is to face Italy in the Round of 16 at Wembley on Saturday.

Austria hadn't won a match at a major tournament since beating the United States 2-1 at Italia 1990 before winning twice at Euro 2020

Will the Austrians make it past the Round of 16? They are 8/15 to be eliminated in the first knockout stage while they can be backed at 4.1 to cause a major upset by beating Italy to reach the quarter-finals.