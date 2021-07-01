Euro 2020 Daily Report: Ronaldo hanging on in Golden Boot race

Will Ronaldo's five goals be enough?

As we approach the quarter-finals, some of the players at the top end of the leading scorer list are at home including Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo remains top with five goals, and his chances of finishing top were boosted by seeing Karim Benzema of France and Sweden's Emil Forsberg eliminated from the Euros.

Ronaldo remains favourite at 2.568/5 to win the Golden Boot with the Czech Republic's Patrik Schick the most likely to surpass the Portuguese skipper. Schick, who faces Denmark on Saturday, needs one goal to draw level with Ronaldo and two to take the lead. Schick can be backed at 5.95/1.

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of six players who shared the Golden Boot with three goals at Euro 2012.

Could a player currently on three goals take the accolade? Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, Switzerland's Haris Seferovic and England's Raheem Sterling will all have one eye on the Golden Boot.

We have yet to see a hat-trick scored at this tournament and if one of these players can manage that, it will certainly put them in pole position to be the tournament's leading scorer. Lukaku is 8.27/1 with Sterling 8.88/1 while Seferovic is 55.054/1 to be this summer's leading scorer.

If you think Ronaldo will hold on at the top of the goalscoring chart, doubling him up with the winners could be a bet worth considering. Ronaldo to be the leading scorer and England to win the Euros can be backed at 7.413/2 while a Ronaldo/Spain double is 9.89/1.

Anglo-Spanish final leads the market

The route to the final of Euro 2020 is becoming a lot clearer now we are at the quarter-final stage. Eight nations remain and supporters of each will be plotting their team's future opponents hoping their side can uphold their side of the equation.

England are in the so-called easier side of the draw with Ukraine, Denmark and the Czech Republic. Beat Ukraine in Rome on Saturday and Gareth Southgate's side will be through to their second Euros semi-final since the tournament was revamped in 1980. Facing Denmark or the Czech Republic for a place in the final shouldn't strike fear in this England squad.

As for the other side of the draw, one of Europe's giants will fall at the quarter-final stage as Italy and Belgium go head-to-head tomorrow for a place in the final four. It promises to be a cracking game and the winner will certainly have their sights set on a place at Wembley on July 11 after meeting either Spain or Switzerland in the semis.

England to face Spain in the final leads the 'name the finalists' market and can be backed at 4.57/2 on the exchange. A final between England and Italy is next on the list at 5.24/1 while England and Belgium is available at 7.06/1.

Spain and Denmark are the tournament's highest scoring teams with 11 and nine goals respectively and these two teams can be backed at 11.521/2 to contest the final.

Pedri emerging as best young player

The one thing missing from this summer's tournament is a young player to make their mark on the tournament. There is still time for one young gun to shine in the remaining matches, but who might it be?

Spain's midfielder Pedri is only 18, but he came into this tournament as one to watch following his performances with Barcelona this season. And he is beginning to find his role in this Spain team and proving he will be in that Spanish midfield for many years to come.

Pedri has a 91% success rate from his 305 passes for Spain during Euro 2020.

Pedri has played every second of his country's 390 minutes so far and for a midfielder in the thick of the action, he has only conceded two free kicks and won 10. Pedri can be backed at 4.77/2 to win the young player of the tournament award.

Mikkel Damsgaard has also impressed for Denmark under very difficult conditions. Damsgaard came into the team for the second game to replace Christian Eriksen and despite having massive boots to fill, he has flourished with a stunning opening goal against Russia and an assist in the 4-0 demolition of Wales in the Round of 16. The 20-year-old is 12.011/1 to be named the best young player.

Sterling favourite to be Euros star player

Which player is going to grab this tournament by the scruff of the neck and lead their team to victory? A few players are staking their claim to be named UEFA's player of the tournament. Leading the way right now is England's Raheem Sterling whose three goals have given the Three Lions the lead in three of their four matches so far.

Sterling has been in great form for his country even if his club form has not been great. If Sterling's goals continue to help England progress to the final and win it, then the Manchester City forward will be a worthy winner of the player of the tournament award at 7.87/1 on the exchange.

Sterling's stiffest competition for the honour could come from his Etihad team-mate Kevin de Bruyne who has impressed in the two and a half matches he has played.

After missing Belgium's opener because of a facial injury, de Bruyne made his first appearance in the tournament in Copenhagen with his side trailing Denmark 1-0 at half-time. His assist and winning goal announced his arrival at the tournament. De Bruyne is 14.013/1 on the exchange.

Denmark skipper Simon Kjaer deserves a medal for his quick thinking and reactions to help save team-mate Christian Eriksen's life in the Danes' opener. Many are tipping Kjaer to be named player of the tournament at 10.519/2 which could break from tradition where the winner of this award goes to a player from the champions' squad.

This has been a different tournament with all the Covid precautions and nobody would question UEFA's decision to break with tradition and give the award to Kjaer if his side don't make it to the final. Who knows, they might be there, we just don't know.