Euro 2020 Daily Report: Hampden can help Scots start with a win

Scotland to make up for lost time

It's been 23 years since Scotland last made it to a major tournament and manager Steve Clarke deserves the utmost respect of leading the Scots to the Euros. This is Scotland's 11th major tournament and incredibly, they have not got past the first round. If Clarke manages to guide Scotland to the Round of 16, he will never have to buy a drink in his home country ever again.

Scotland are the only country to qualify for Euro 2020 with a negative goal difference (-3)

This is a Scotland squad devoid of a big name star player, but their team spirit cannot be questioned. That might be enough to see them through to the knockout stage. The term slow starters describes Scotland perfectly with their only two wins at the Euros coming in their final group matches when qualification was already beyond them.

Qualification for this tournament has not been straightforward. Like a boxer floored several times, the Scots managed to pick themselves up time and time again and delivered the final blow when David Marshall saved the crucial penalty in their play-off final against Serbia to send an underachieving nation delirious.

Can Scotland finally find the right exit out of the group? If they can gain some momentum early on, anything is possible. Scotland to qualify from Group D is 2.3211/8 while a first ever opening day win is priced at 17/10.

The Czechs are perhaps guilty of relying on set pieces as a source for their goals. That was certainly the case in qualifying when seven of their 13 goals came from free-kicks and corners. They are 2/1 to win at Hampden Park while the draw is available at 19/10.

Lewandowski can put his country in Pole position

You have to feel for Robert Lewandowski. He will go down as one of his generation's greatest goalscorers. The 32-year-old has won nine Bundesliga titles with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, who he won the Champions League with in 2020, but a title for his country could be the one thing missing from from his CV.

Lewandowski is his country's all-time leading scorer with 66, but with just one goal in his last 10 matches at a major tournament, it might be another summer of struggle for Warsaw's favourite footballing son.

This will be Poland's 12th game at the Euros and they have never managed to score more than one goal and all of those matches have seen under 2.5 goals pay out. The Poles are 1.824/5 on the exchange to score under 1.5 goals while under 2.5 total match goals can be backed at 1.684/6.

Slovakia have a habit of reaching the Round of 16 having done so in the 2010 World Cup and in Euro 2016. Four points were enough to reach the knockout stage five years ago, but they might need more this time. Stefan Tarkovic's side are 3.052/1 to qualify from Group E.

Spain and Sweden can finally focus on football

The fact this game is going ahead is remarkable given the disruption Covid has had on both Spain and Sweden's squads. As a result, Dejan Kulusevski will play no part for the Swedes while Spanish manager Luis Enrique should have skipper Sergio Busquets and Diego Llorente available at some stage.

Spain have lost just one of their 10 opening matches at the European Championships

Naming a 26-man squad was meant to help managers in case of positive Covid tests, but Enrique opted to name a 24 players in his squad because 'he wants everyone to have a chance of playing'. He accepts only 18 or 19 players will feature for La Roja.

None of those players will be from Real Madrid which is a rarity. Spain's pedigree in this tournament in recent years is second to none winning back-to-back trophies as they were the kings of Europe from 2008 to the start of the 2016 tournament. Spain are 1/3 to start with a win, while Sweden are 10/1 to beat the Spaniards with the draw available at 15/4.

Spain were one of the favourites before the tournament began and they can be backed at 9.417/2 to plot their way through the various rounds and win Euro 2020. Will the loss of Kulusevski reduce Sweden's chances of success? Perhaps. The Swedes are 4/9 to qualify from Group E, and 1.491/2 to lay.

Sterling in contention for Golden Boot

When Gareth Southgate's first team selection of the Euros went viral, Raheem Sterling's name raised a few eyebrows. One goal in his last 13 appearances for club and country was not the form many expected to earn Sterling a start against Croatia. Alan Shearer's form going into Euro '96 wasn't great either, but he ended up winning the Golden Boot award with five goals.

The similarities don't end there. Shearer scored England's first goal that summer at Wembley which is where Sterling opened his account. Sterling will be hoping to end these Euros with a winners' medal rather than the disappointment of losing in the semi-finals.

Prior to the tournament, Sterling was 33/1 to win the Golden Boot award. Following Sterling's first goal in a major tournament, those odds have come down to 20/1.

The win puts England in control of Group D and if the Manchester City forward maintains his form, it might be worth consider the Sterling to win the Golden Boot and England to win the Euros double which can be backed at 34.033/1. As for winning the Henri Delaunay trophy, England's odds have shortened from 11/2 to 5/1.

As for Croatia, semi-finalists in the 2018 World Cup, their route to the Round of 16 just became a bit murkier. Despite the defeat, they are remain second favourites to make it past the group stage. They are 3/10 to make it out of the group, but those who think this Croatian side are past their best, they are 1.558/15 to lay.

Defensive deficiencies could derail Dutch dreams

The best game of the tournament so far took place in Amsterdam on Sunday night when the Netherlands marked their return to the Euros by beating Ukraine 3-2. Both sides were looking to end losing streak at the Euros and it was the Netherlands who won their first game in five while Ukraine equalled the tournament's longest losing streak at six.

The Netherlands' 3-2 win was the first game in the history of the European Championships to produce five goals after a goalless first half

This was the Dutch's first game back at the Euros since 2012 and after seeing a 2-0 lead wiped out, they managed to strike last through Denzel Dumfries. In attack, the Netherlands looked great, but in defence they looked vulnerable which needs to be addressed if they are to be serious contenders. Their odds of winning their second Euro title have improved slightly from 14/1 to 13/1.

Progression to the Round of 16 should be within Frank de Boer's side's capability and they should be able to iron out their defensive issues against Austria and North Macedonia. The opening game was further evidence that Virgil van Dijk leaves a massive hole to fill in any defence.

Watching the Dutch this summer should be fun. The Dutch and Ukraine combined for the most shots on target (12) of any match so far. Their remaining games could be full of goals and many will fancy the Oranje ending the tournament as the highest-scoring team which can be backed at 5.49/2.