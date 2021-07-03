Euro 2020 Daily Report: England's sights set on semi-final spot

Three Lions are ready to roar in Rome

England received a lot of credit for finally beating arch rivals Germany for the first time in a major tournament since 1966. And rightly so, it was a defining moment for Gareth Southgate's squad and a victory that should give them confidence ahead of their quarter-final against Ukraine in Rome.

Andriy Shevchenko's side may have left it late to book their place in the quarter-finals, but Artem Dovbyk's last gasp header has filled the camp with renewed optimism and confidence. But you have to wonder how much is left in the tank after an emotional evening at Hampden Park?

The smart money would be on England to register a fifth successive clean sheet at 8/11, but Ukraine will be thinking that sequence has to end sooner or later. Why not in Rome, where England will have limited supporters in the Stadio Olimpico. Ukraine are 8/1 to win in normal time.

England are aiming for a seventh straight clean sheet, but all it takes is a set piece for that sequence to come to an end. Ukraine can be backed at 2.111/10 to be the first team to score against England since Jakub Moder in a World Cup qualifier in March.

England have won all 13 internationals in which Raheem Sterling has scored.

If England can start fast and get in front before half-time, they should be able to see the game out by keeping possession and running their opponents into the ground. Raheem Sterling has been England's saviour not once, not twice but three times this summer. Sterling is two goals behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the race for the Golden Boot award. Sterling can be backed at 7.06/1 to be the tournament's leading scorer.

Nine of England's last 10 wins have been to nil while Ukraine's only loss in this tournament so far has been to nil. Southgate's side are 2.166/5 to register their fourth win of Euro 2020 without their opponent finding the back of their net. England are 7/1 to win Euro 2020 without conceding a goal in our #OddsOnThat section.

This will be England's fourth European Championship quarter-final and all three of their previous ties have gone to penalties. Victory over Spain in 1996 were followed by shootout losses to Portugal in 2004 and to Italy in 2012. England are 17.5 on the exchange to win on penalties while Ukraine are 18.017/1.

Denmark aim to keep their fairytale alive

Every tournament throws up a feelgood story and whatever happens in Baku, Denmark's campaign will live long in the memory of every football follower. For a country that produced Hans Christian Andersen - the world's greatest fairytale writer, it's fitting the Danes are living the dream after a nightmare start to their summer.

Very few nations could have bounced back from Christian Eriksen's horrific ordeal, but Kasper Hjulmand's side have done their country proud. Every football supporter not cheering on one of the remaining teams will be hoping the Danes can repeat their 1992 glory.

Denmark were 60/1 outsiders to win the Euros after losing their opening two matches, but they are now 10/1 to be crowned champions of Europe. Getting to the final would be a wonderful achievement and they can be backed at 4.67/2 to navigate their way through the quarter-finals and semis.

After the Round of 16, the Danes led the tournament with the number of shots on target with 30. Denmark are 13/8 to register six or more shots on target for the fifth match running. The Danes have been fast starters in Euro 2020 and they have led 1-0 in each of their three matches so far and Denmark are 6.86/1 to lead the Czechs 1-0 at half-time.

In Kasper Dolberg, Denmark have a striker capable of turning this game their way. The Nice forward has scored doubles in each of the last four internationals he has scored in and that includes a brace against Wales. Dolberg is 10/1 to score twice against the Czechs.

The Czechs have their own in-form hitman in Patrik Schick who is playing his way into this summer's team of the tournament. With four goals to his name, Schick is one goal away from joining Cristiano Ronaldo on five goals in this tournament. Two goals and he will lead the race for the Golden Boot award which can be backed at 5.39/2.

Anyone who thinks the Czech Republic are making up the numbers in the quarter-finals should think again. Yes, they lost to England at Wembley in the group stage, but they not only beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the previous round, they managed to deny the Dutch a single shot on target which no team has managed in over 40 years.

Spain survive Swiss scare to reach semis

Spain became the first side through to the semi-finals after a penalty shootout with Switzerland but the game really should never had got to that stage. A host of missed chances almost came back to bite Spain and if they are to win Euro 2020, they need more of a cutting edge than they showed in their quarter-final.

Lady luck was on Spain side in St Petersburg with their goal coming from a Denis Zakaria own goal and their opponents played the final 43 minutes with 10 men after Remo Freuler was dismissed for a dangerous tackle on Gerard Moreno nine minutes after Xherdan Shaqiri levelled for Switzerland. But credit goes to the Swiss who hung on for penalties.

There have been a record 10 own goals scored in Euro 2020. Spain have been involved in four, benefitting from three of them.

Zakaria's own goal took Spain's total of goals at Euro 2020 to 12 which equals the most they have scored at any major tournament. They racked up a dozen goals in 2008 and 2012 when they were crowned champions so the omens are good for Luis Enrique's side. The Spaniards can be backed at 3.39/4 to win their third title in four European Championships.

Spain are one goal clear of Italy in the race to be the highest scoring team at this tournament and they are 1.625/8 to stay ahead of the chasing pack that includes Denmark who have scored nine goals.

Few players get to play in a semi-final of a major tournament, but it's something Barcelona's teenage sensation Pedri will be able to chalk off on Tuesday. The 18-year-old is growing in stature game by game and he remains one of the favourites to be named UEFA's young player of the tournament. Pedri is 4.47/2 to win the award.

Italy end Belgium's search for first trophy

Belgium may be ranked number one in the world by FIFA, but that guarantees absolutely nothing when it comes to major tournaments. Italy's 2-1 win in Munich extended the Red Devils' search for a first major trophy while the Italians can look forward to a clash with Spain at Wembley on Tuesday for a place in the final.

The way Italy played, especially in the first half, Italy will be hard to beat. Belgium couldn't cope with their fast-tempo play as Roberto Mancini gained revenge over Roberto Martinez for the 2013 FA Cup final when Mancini's Manchester City lost to Martinez's Wigan.

Goals from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne gave the Italians a 2-0 lead but a Romelu Lukaku penalty on the stroke of half-time immediately after Insigne's stunner set up a tense second half which Italy controlled. The Azzurri are now joint favourites with England at 3.259/4 on the exchange to win Euro 2020.

Italy have now gone 1,235 minutes without conceding a goal from open play in normal time.

Insigne's performance against the Belgians earned him UEFA's Star of the Match award. It was the Napoli's star's second goal of the tournament and it also moved him up the market to be named the player of the tournament. Insigne can be backed at 11.010/1 to win the individual accolade.

Lukaku's penalty means the Inter striker bows out of the tournament on four goals, one behind Cristiano Ronaldo who continues to hold on to top spot in the race to win the Golden Boot. It's going to take something very special for an Italian to finish the tournament as the leading scorer.

Four Italians are each on two goals and while Ciro Immobile failed to find the back of the net in Munich, the Lazio forward is 32.031/1 to win the Golden Boot.