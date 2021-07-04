Euro 2020 Daily Report: England march one step closer to glory

Ukraine no match for Southgate's warriors

It may have taken a while, but England finally showed their ruthlessness at the Stadio Olimpico as Gareth Southgate's side ripped Ukraine apart to advance to the semi-finals where they will meet Denmark. A 4-0 win showed the Three Lions are clicking at just the right time.

Remember when people were calling for Harry Kane to be dropped because of his goal drought? Well, it's a good job Southgate stuck with his captain who has quietly moved into contention to be the tournament's leading scorer. Kane has scored three goals in his last two games. If he can do that again, he could well add the Euros Golden Boot to the one he won at the World Cup three years ago in Russia.

Raheem Sterling has provided six assists for Harry Kane in major tournaments which is the most by any England player for another team-mate this century.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrik Schick of the Czech Republic are both on five goals, but both are out of the tournament. Ronaldo's assist has him on course to win the accolade, but don't write Kane's chances off just yet. Kane is 5.69/2 to win the Golden Boot award, while his team-mate Raheem Sterling, who is also on three goals, is a 13.012/1 option on the exchange.

England are coming home to Wembley to face a Denmark side that like the Three Lions, have found form at just the right time of the tournament. Southgate's side, who have yet to concede a goal at Euro 2020, will start Wednesday's semi-final as 4/6 favourites against the Danes who are 4/1 to beat England. The draw is 13/5.

Win on Wednesday and England will be through to their first final at a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup where the final was also held at Wembley. England can be backed at 2.6613/8 to win Euro 2020 which will see football finally complete it's 55-year journey home.

Oh, and there's the small matter of being the highest scoring team at the tournament. England's four goals in Rome took their tally to eight and with the possibility of two more matches to play, they could finish the Euros top of the pile. The Three Lions are 25.024/1 to score more goals than any other team. If they continue their free-scoring, then who knows.

Great Danes remain underdogs to be champs

In 1992, Denmark won the European Championships after receiving a late call nine weeks before the start of the tournament ruling out any meaningful preparation. In 2021, the Danes are through to their first semi-final since taking Yugoslavia's place in Sweden 29 years ago. Denmark's plight this summer has been well documented and they might feel their name is on the Henri Delaunay trophy.

Kasper Hjulmand's side were gifted the perfect start in their quarter-final in Baku when the Czech defenders went AWOL from the game's first corner which allowed Thomas Delaney to head Denmark into a fifth minute lead.

Kasper Dolberg doubled the Danes' advantage just before half-time, but Patrik Schick's fifth goal of the tournament made the remainder of the game slight more uncomfortable than it should have been.

Schick leaves the tournament as joint leading scorer with Cristiano Ronaldo but Schick's contribution to these Euros won't be forgotten quickly and could help him seal a big money transfer from Bayer Leverkusen in the near future.

All four semi-finals have benefitted from playing their three group games at home.

With four teams left, somebody has to win Euro 2020 and Denmark have just as much right as the other three teams. Why not the Danes who can be backed at 11.521/2 to win the final at Wembley on July 11.

No team has had to go through what Denmark have experienced this summer and that has clearly pulled them together. They are playing like a team who know there is more to life than football, and while they are still involved in the tournament, they will give their all for each other, their country and for Christian Eriksen.

Denmark are already installed as 4/1 underdogs against England in Wednesday's semi-final. But they know they have nothing to lose and that's what makes them dangerous opponents.

Who will contest the final on July 11?

So now we know the semi-final line-up. None of the possible final line-ups have met in a major final before. First up on Tuesday, we have Spain playing Italy while Denmark and England will battle it out 24 hours later for a place in the final. Whoever makes it to the final, it promises to be a final worthy of a great tournament.

A final between Spain and England is 8/5 on the 'name the finalists' market. The pair were 30/1 prior to the tournament to meet in the final. The last competitive meeting between the two sides was in the quarter-finals of Euro 1996 which England won on penalties.

Before Euro 2020 kicked off, a final between Italy and Denmark was available at 100/1. Those odds have now been reduced to 5/1. The sides met in a World Cup qualifer in 2013 which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Denmark's 29-wait between semi-finals is the longest in the history of the European Championships.

Italy and England last met in a major tournament seven years ago in the World Cup in Brazil when the Italians came out on top with a 2-1 win. Italian veterans Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne and Marco Veratti were part of that squad and they are all still key players this summer. The two giants of European football to meet in the final was 17/1 before the tournament started but those odds have been slashed to 13/10.

The final possible combination is Denmark taking on Spain. The last time these two nations met in a major tournament was at Euro 1988 when Spain came out on top in a five-goal thriller. The odds on these two sides contesting the final are 11/2.

So who will lift the Henri Delaunary trophy?

After their demolition of Ukraine in Rome, England remain favourites to win Euro 2020. Home advantage is a big factor in that and there is a feeling that everything is aligning perfectly for the Three Lions to be victorious this summer.

England, led from the front by Harry Kane, can be backed at 2.6613/8 to lift the European Championship trophy for the first time ever, 25 years after Southgate missed a penalty in his side's penalty shootout loss to Germany.

Italy are second favourites after knocking Belgium out in Friday's quarter-final at Wembley. If all goes according to plan, Italy will play three successive matches at the home of football. Roberto Mancini's side can be backed at 3.412/5 to win their second European title and their first since 1968.

England are the only semi-finalist yet to win the Henri Delaunay trophy.

Spain are chasing their fourth title and their third in the last four European Championships. Luis Enrique's side have blown hot and cold this summer, but they have the players to beat Italy in their semi-final. The Spanish are 4.03/1 to end the summer as European champions.

Denmark are the outsiders at 11.521/2, but being the underdogs sits well with the Danes who needed to win their final group game to stay alive in the tournament. So the fact they have been playing elimination football earlier than the others might serve them well against England.