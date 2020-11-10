Thursday International Tips: Russian defence system will not be breached

Syria could be rusty

Uzbekistan 1.910/11 v Syria 3.711/4; The Draw 3.412/5

Thursday 12 November, 14:00

The international action begins in the afternoon on Thursday, with this friendly between Uzbekistan and Syria.

Uzbekistan are an erratic side, winning four and losing three of their seven games over the last twelve months, with all of those defeats coming at home. Yet they beat Syria 2-0 when they last met in June 2019 and could take advantage of the inactivity of the visitors. Syria have won each of their last five games, but with none of them taking place in 2020, Uzbekistan are nicely priced at 1.910/11.

Bosnia a big price

Bosnia 2.447/5 v Iran 2.915/8; The Draw 3.211/5

Thursday 12 November, 17:00

It can be difficult to compare teams playing within different federations, where the standard of opposition can greatly vary. On this occasion it seems as if Bosnia are being underrated.

While it's true that Bosnia are without a win in five (D3 L2), it's only Poland that have beaten them, with the side claiming draws against the likes of Italy, Northern Ireland and Holland. Iran have lost two of their last three away games (W1) and the price of 2.447/5 for the home win looks really big, with Bosnia at 1.738/11 in the Draw No Bet market if you want to be cautious.

Georgia on Macedonian minds

Georgia 2.89/5 v Macedonia 3.185/40; The Draw 3.02/1

Thursday 12 November, 17:00

Live on Sky Sports Football

This Euro 2020 Play-off final is very tightly priced and it's not difficult to see why. Georgia and Macedonia are currently in the same Nations League group and have played each other twice within the past couple of months, with both games finishing as 1-1 draws.

With such recent examples of how this game is likely to play out, there's not much of a reason to look beyond the obvious. Another draw is priced at 3.02/1, while both teams to score offers value at 2.265/4. If you combine the two bets on the Sportsbook with a Same Game Multi, you'll get odds of 4.47/2.

Russia will keep clean sheet on the road

Moldova 15.014/1 v Russia 1.241/4; The Draw 6.05/1

Thursday 12 November, 17:00

Moldova are without a win in 13 games (D1 L12), so this very short price for a Russia win, seems realistic.

The hosts have lost each of their last four matches without scoring, with their last match ending in a 4-0 home defeat to Slovenia. Russia have kept clean sheets in three of their last five away games and you can back them to win to nil at 1.865/6.

Iceland can find the net

Hungary 2.486/4 v Iceland 3.211/5; The Draw 3.39/4

Thursday 12 November, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Hungary are the rightful favourites here, with home advantage and having won three of their last five games (D1 L1). Yet Iceland should not be discounted. Though they have suffered a number of losses recently, that's down to being out of their depth in a tough Nations League group. They performed well in Euro 2020 qualifying and reached this Play-off final with a 2-1 win over Romania.

This match should be competitive. Iceland have scored in five of their last seven away games and you can back both teams to score at 2.01/1.

Thursday International Acca

With additional friendlies and Euro 2020 play-offs taking place, there is plenty of scope to have a successful accumulator bet. A treble of Bosnia to beat Iran, Serbia to defeat Scotland and England to win against Republic of Ireland, is available at odds of 5.24/1 on the Sportsbook.