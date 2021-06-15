Mark Hughes: Red-hot atmosphere will help Wales to a win

Point against Switzerland will do

I think overall it's a reasonable result. Clearly we wanted maximum points but that wasn't able to be achieved. Switzerland were the team in the ascendancy and for long periods had possession. I think maybe their manager got a decision wrong, when Shaqiri went off in about the 70th minute we were struggling to get a foothold in the game. They were dictating the game and then they changed the shape somewhat.

They took Shaqiri off but he kept on getting into pockets and the front three of Switzerland were causing us problems all day. That formation was a real problem for us because we were very reluctant to engage higher up the pitch. When the manager made the change, they went to a more orthodox shape and we were able to get back on the ball. We finished the game strongly after that, got the equaliser and looked better for it.

Given the complexion of the game, I think we're happy enough with the one point.

We needed to get on the ball in midfield. They were pressing quite well, their front three was quite narrow and they were forcing us to go out into wide areas. We needed to be a bit brighter on the ball, get turned quickly and look forward. But we weren't able to do that: Joe Allen and Joe Morrell weren't able to get on the ball for us. We need a little bit more in terms of possession and passing ability. They worked hard and tracked back relentlessly, but we still need that creative element to our play. We need more craft in there, use that midfield pivot in there and take people out of the game with our passing.

Confident Moore will feel he can have an impact

It was a justified selection that everybody was debating beforehand and demanding that he played because he's always had an impact when he's played for the Welsh team. He came into the squad for the last three or four games of qualification and we started to get back on track. He showed his value once again yesterday: great header, had a couple of other attempts as well, and always a willing runner, chasing lost causes. He'll be happy with his own performance. At times he was a little bit isolated but that can happen if you haven't got the degree of possession you need. But he was one of the better performers on the day.

Kieffer's in a good place, he's got a bit of form coming into the tournament. His movement's good and he's demanding the ball, so that shows he's confident. He'll go into the Turkey game thinking he's going to have an impact. He's just got to do the fundamentals: protect the ball, retain possession high up the pitch so we can get out, because as we saw against Switzerland we were under pressure just because we didn't have an out ball. That was one of the key things we need to improve, our first ball when we win it back. Time and time again we defended very well but then that first pass after transition wasn't good enough or accurate enough. If we improve that element of our play, that's going to help Kieffer Moore.

Given how his career has gone it may be that people haven't considered him, but if he has a good Euros clubs are going to take notice. There's always players that have an impact at a tournament and people start talking about them, because they burst on the scene and burn brightly.

The key is to be able to continue that impression when you leave the tournament.

Performances can beat data!

There's not too many secrets out there just because of all the data out there. If you're in a national squad then, trust me, club sides have got all the data they need on you. But there's so much of it in this day and age that you can go under the radar just by virtue of the amount of data that people are looking at. Sometimes a player gets put on a pile to the side, and maybe it's a case that the pile never gets revisited.

So you need a tournament like this to raise your profile. I'm sure there'll be more players who burst through. Look at the boy Breel Embolo, he was talked about maybe two, three years ago as maybe the next big thing, but he's gone quiet for a couple of years. Given his performance in the Wales game, people will be looking at him.

James' sub may have saved him for later in the tournament

There's always situations where players don't want to come off. Sometimes you've got to help the player. Rob Page said after the game that Dan James was out on his feet, I think the boy himself will probably dispute that, he looked full of energy.

But you do it for the betterment of the team and obviously Rob felt he needed to change things for the team. You can't say he was wrong because they were able to see the game out. The feeling maybe was that James had a good game, so why did he take him off?

But we're looking from afar and Rob Page will know the player better than I do. They made the call, they weren't penalised for it and maybe that will help protect the boy later in the tournament when he's got more energy."

Intense atmosphere will help us in Turkey clash

It's going to be a battle because Turkey's strength is those defensive positions. Caglar Soyuncu from Leicester is the obvious one. He's had a great season and looks like he really enjoys the art of defending. Sometimes defenders want to be able to play out from the back and they seem to think that's their priority. For me Defenders that love defending are the ones you want and they've got a number of players in that position that will give them that solidity.

But I didn't see anything from Turkey in the Italy defeat that made me fear them. Clearly they'll have more to give, they were a little bit apprehensive, and weren't really on the front foot in the game against Italy. I think there's more to come from them and they're going to have a big following in Baku. It won't be easy for us, they will have to play better than they did on Friday night. But we've got a point on the board and we'll be better as well.

There could be a change in the midfield area, we'll have to wait and see. They've got good options, they can mix things up and change shape. They don't have to make like-for-like changes, they've got enough tactical flexibility and that can help. There's plenty of options, which I'm happy about. It's just making sure we pick the right ones.

It'll be a game played with more atmosphere because there's going to be a bigger crowd. I think that was one of the reasons why there wasn't much energy in Wales' play. That's what we thrive on, when we're emotionally charged, so I think it'll help. It'll be difficult because the crowd will predominantly be backing Turkey because of the connection with Azerbaijan. But as a consequence the intensity of our play will be higher. We'll play with more urgency, we're in a decent place and we need to build on that on Wednesday.

It a must win game. If we can win it then we're through to the next stage.

Given that both teams don't score a lot of goals and Turkey are quite strong defensively, a solitary goal will probably decide it. A 1-0 win will be more than adequate.

Get Bale on the break

Whenever we do play well Gareth Bale is invariably involved. There could be an option to play him down the middle, just to take away those defensive duties that maybe restricted him. But that obviously impacts on the position of Keiffer Moore, so I doubt they would do that.

But we clearly need Bale to be a positive influence for us. If we have that intensity and start breaking up attacks, we'll have the opportunity to break and Gareth Bale on the break is outstanding.

They can switch the wide guys over anyway. Dan James put in a couple of magnificent balls from the left and he can play on the right as well. You can mix and match and cause opposition full-backs different problems. I didn't see us doing that too often, so perhaps that's something we need to do more of.

Score first and we can close out

First goals are key in every game. I thought we showed good character coming back [against Switzerland]. They got a good goal and that will be encouraging for them, but don't underestimate the value of the first goal. We don't score a lot of goals but we've got the resilience to defend if we have to. You're always under pressure if you're constantly knocking back opposition attacks because at some point one lapse of concentration is going to cost you. We've got match winners in our side. If we get the right players in the right situations we'll get chances.

Danny Ward justified his inclusion

Danny Ward is well thought of, he's not a reserve keeper because of a lack of ability. He's at a good club with an outstanding goalkeeper ahead of him. It was a big call by Robert Page to go with him. That was one of the positions we were debating before the game. He got that one right. Ward had played himself into the team by virtue of his performance against France before the tournament started.

A couple of saves he made were really crucial: one from the corner and one from Embolo. He's certainly made a really good start, we need that confidence and stability from a keeper in good form.

You've got to have that base, a springboard for attacks. If you haven't got it you get disappointed with people's defensive work, try to plug gaps and the structure of the team starts to fall away. There's a bit of a concern on set plays because we conceded and it looked like there were a couple of mismatches with our marking. It looked like there was a bit of uncertainty about everyone's job. I'm sure that will be addressed on the training pitch to make sure we're better in that regard.

Lukaku started where he left off

Lukaku's blistering start didn't surprise me, he's a top-level striker now. He's playing with confidence, had a great year in Italy and he's playing in a good team. He knows he's going to get chances and if he gets in the right position more often than not he's going to get the right ball.

