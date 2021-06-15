France v Germany Tips: Bet Builder wager for tonight's big Euro 2020 game

France and Germany met in the semi-finals of Euro 2016 so it feels strange to see these European super powers facing each other so early in the tournament. They are, incidentally, 20/1 to meet again in the final.

On Tuesday night both will be keen to get off to a good start. World champions France are 7/4 favourites to win, with Germany 9/5 and the draw 11/5.

Our match previewer James Eastham thinks Les Bleus are value and that's understandable. France have been in better shape than their old enemy in the past three years and Didier Deschamps men are worthy tournament favourites at 6.05/1 on the Exchange.

If they do go all the way Deschamp will have completed a World Cup and European Championship double as both a player (1998/2000) and a manager - a truly remarkable achievement.

And yet. It's one of the biggest cliches to say Germany can never be written off but it's also true. They were dumped out of the World Cup at group stage three years ago. But they rarely stay down for long and often bounce back at the next tournament.

Then there's home advantage to factor in with this match being played at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena - a stadium that rarely witnesses an away win, although admittedly PSG won there in the Champions League semi-final two months ago.

Both teams' strengths lie in attack

It would be surprising to see an attack featuring Antoine Griezmann, the recalled Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe draw a blank, especially against a German defence which lacks a linchpin.

France have kept clean sheets in their past four matches, scoring nine goals in the process, but they didn't come up against opposition as strong as Germany in those fixtures.

Germany will be disappointed if they fail to score too. They played 25 matches since the last World Cup: 16 of them featured over 2.5 Goals, with 11 rewarding backers of over 3.5 goals. In their final warm-up friendly, they smashed seven past Latvia, so I'm backing Both Teams to Score 'Yes' and France and Draw Double Chance at 2.226/5.