Euro 2020 Tips: Belgium have the firepower to finish as highest scoring team

Belgium's attack to punish opponents

England are 4/1 favourites to finish as the highest scoring team at the rescheduled Euro 2020 this summer but Belgium look the best bet to net the most goals. Roberto Martinez is blessed with a world class squad and their potent attack is primed to score on a regular basis. Belgium may be difficult to trust to go the whole way but their free-flowing attackers can help them land the highest scoring bet.

Belgium's recent record highlights their prolific scoring which can help spearhead their latest tournament challenge. In the 2018 World Cup, Belgium finished as the highest scorers with 16 goals on their way to third place in Russia.

This was not a one off either with Belgium scoring 40 goals, the most of any team, during their ten qualifying games for the European Championship.

Belgium also netted the most goals in their last Nations League group with 16 goals from six games which included two matches against England. The world's top ranked side may have questions against them as far going the distance is concerned, but there is no doubting their potent goal threat. Romelu Lukaku is one of the favourites to finish as the top tournament goalscorer. The Inter Milan striker has scored 59 goals from 91 caps for his country and comes in off a prolific campaign in his club's title-winning season.



One of Belgium's key attackers is Kevin De Bruyne with the Manchester City playmaker one of the most creative players in Europe. De Bruyne's availability is uncertain, after fracturing his nose and eye socket in the Champions League final defeat, but if he recovers his vision on the ball will be a huge asset for Belgium.

Martinez's philosophy has always focused on attacking, sometimes at the expense of their defence, with his team likely to have plenty of scoring opportunities. A favourable group featuring Denmark, Finland and Russia should not present any problems and the chances of some high-scoring wins look greater than with the other likely contenders.

Can England reproduce qualifying scoring form?

England have a wealth of attacking talent in their squad and should have the big advantage of playing most games at Wembley. This probably explains their status at the head of the betting but there is no guarantee Gareth Southgate's side will unleash their attack during the tournament.

A group featuring World Cup finalists Croatia, Czech Republic and rivals Scotland offers no pushovers.

Much of their hopes rest on Harry Kane with the England striker favourite to finish as top tournament goalscorer. England were prolific during the qualifying campaign but it will be much harder in the finals and the pressure and expectation from fans and the media could weigh heavily on their shoulders. An over-reliance on Kane may hold them back and there is no value in siding with England at 4/1 in this market.

France pitched in tricky group

World champions France have to be respected with a forward line led by Kylian Mbappe always likely to be a threat. However Didier Deschamps is a relatively conservative coach and could opt for pragmatism above all-out attack. France are also pitched in the most difficult group with Germany and Portugal vying to qualify. All three teams can be swerved with the likelihood of cagey matches between them.

Spain and Italy could threaten

Spain are second favourites to finish as highest scorers and Luis Enrique's side should have ample opportunity to get off to a fast start. Their group includes Slovakia and Poland which could be exploited but there is some doubt whether this Spain team are of similar calibre to their previous tournament-winning sides.

Italy have put together a 26-match unbeaten run under Roberto Mancini and look the team to beat in a group featuring Wales, Switzerland and Turkey. Italy could be one to consider in the outright betting but other teams appear to have superior firepower which is likely to determine this market.

