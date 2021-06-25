Euro 2020 Round of 16 Cheat Sheet: All Saturday's best bets in one place

Wales v Denmark: Bale can assist both teams to score punt

Wales v Denmark

Saturday, 17:00

Live on BBC1

Wales 5.49/2 are the outsiders to win inside 90 minutes in this opening match of the round of 16. Denmark 1.910/11 are being backed to get the better of them. But Wales won't mind being underdogs and should relish the occasion in Amsterdam.

Dave Tindall says: "History doesn't help draw backers as there has been a positive result in all 10 previous meetings: Denmark have won six and Wales four.

"Although Denmark lack an obvious scorer, Yussuf Poulsen has netted in the last two games and they found goals from elsewhere against Russia.

"But after the magical atmosphere of Copenhagen, will they feel a slight dip in adrenaline and energy levels here? It's a tough game to call. Both have great stories to continue; both will feel the opposition is beatable.

"If absolutely pushed I'd go with Denmark (10th in the FIFA rankings) but Wales are the value. Overall, I'll find my bets elsewhere (from the match odds)."

Mark Hughes: Fearless Wales can edge emotional clash with Denmark

Mark Hughes is a Wales legend who played for and managed the national team, so there's nobody better to read in the build-up to Wales v Denmark.

Mark says: "It's important to have a plan. Key decisions need to be made early enough in games. If you're going to change things you have to do it before the roof caves in. A lot of managers try to make changes when it's too late. If you're good enough you can preempt that and see the game changing, and then make changes early.

"Sometimes you'll get criticised when you make a substitution and people can't see your thinking. You might take a player out of the game who seems to be doing okay but you need to make changes at the right time. That's what Pagey has done.

"I fully expect a lot of incident and a lot of emotion on Saturday. There'll be a one-goal swing, to Wales hopefully. I think it'll be 2-1 to Wales."

Euro 2020 Tactical View: Wales counter-attacks can expose Denmark

Alex Keble provides a tactical view of the round of 16 ties including Wales v Denmark.

Alex says: "Denmark have been assertive during this tournament and look to take the game to the opposition, as evidenced by their 47% possession in the narrow defeat to Belgium. That is good news for a counter-attacking Wales, who will fancy their chances of sitting deep and inviting Denmark forward before hitting on the break through Daniel James.

"Dan James has been excellent so far this summer and he will have taken note of how Romelu Lukaku consistently burst beyond Denmark's high line in the second of their group games. Having subsequently switched to a back three, Denmark really do seem vulnerable to longer passes that look to get in behind the defence - which is again good news for Wales.

"The most prominent feature of Rob Page's tactical approach to this tournament has been Gareth Bale clipping long passes over the top for Aaron Ramsey, who catches defenders out by running from deep. He should be able to do that on Saturday, and providing Joe Rodon is again dominant at the back this will provide Wales with the platform for qualification."

Italy v Austria: Comfortable win on the cards for impressive Azzurri

Italy v Austria

Saturday, 20:00

Live on BBC One

Italy won all their matches in the group stage and are 8.27/1 in the outright winner market. Bettors are confident they'll get the job done here making opponents Austria 5.14/1 to qualify.

Dave Farrar says: "Italy had 60 shots in the Group Stages, the best they have managed at a Euro, and this team has attacking potential, but is built on that rock solid defence. They have won all four previous meetings against Austria at major tournaments, and each of those games by a single goal margin. I expect them to keep a clean sheet and get the job done in 90 minutes, by a 1-0 or 2-0 scoreline.

"We can back Italy/Under 2.5 goals at 3.211/5 in the Match Odds/over/under 2.5 goals market and that makes some appeal. Alternatively, we can back Italy to win to nil at 2.26/5, but with the Italians aware of challenges to come, I think that they will try and get this game won and then see it out calmly.

"Mancini's side were level at half time against Turkey, but now that they have found their rhythm, they have been in front at the break in their other two games, and I think that will be the case here. I'll be happy to back them to be leading at Half Time at around 2.26/5."

