Euro 2020 Round of 16 Cheat Sheet: All Monday's best bets in one place

Croatia v Spain: La Roja to squeeze into the last-eight

Croatia v Spain

Monday, 17:00

Live on ITV

Croatia take on Spain in Copenhagen on Monday night in the last-16 of Euro 2020. Mark O'Haire analyses the odds.

Mark says: "Naturally, a tight contest is anticipated between two possession-heavy sides with doubts over each team's ruthlessness in the final-third. Under 2.5 Goals is trading at 1.834/5 and has already proven profitable in four of the pairs six group games. However, Croatia's record of three shutouts in 21 (against Cyprus, Hungary and Malta) is a little off-putting.



"With Spain a little too short to support in the standard Match Odds market, there's a nice 9/4 alternative on the Sportsbook for La Roja to succeed by exactly one goal via the Winning Margin offering.

"Croatia have lost each of their last seven match-ups with current top 12 sides in the FIFA World Rankings, five of which arrived by a single-goal margin. Spain are unbeaten in six against teams inside the top 21 of the same metric and aren't accustomed to blow-out victories."

Euro 2020 Tactical View: Spanish can suffocate Croatia midfield

Croatia v Spain

Monday, 17:00

Live on ITV

Alex Keble provides a tactical view of the round of 16 ties including Croatia v Spain.

Alex says: "Luis Enrique's Spain have been one of the best teams in the tournament so far, and there would be a lot more hype around them had Alavaro Morata not missed so many chances in the first two matches. Their furious pressing (Spain's PPDA is significantly lower than any other nation at Euro 2020) and buzzing possession football might be too exhausting to carry Spain all the way to the final, but it should be perfect for their second round tie on Monday.

"Croatia have struggled to get out of second gear, playing some pretty sluggish football that focuses far too heavily on the metronomic passing of Luka Modric and Matteo Kovacic. Unfortunately for manager Zlatko Dalic Spain's ability to win the ball back deep in the opposition half means Croatia will be suffocated, leading to Modric and Kovacic being trapped too deep in the pitch to have any real impact.

"All eyes will be on Ivan Perisic (two goals, one assist) and what he can do in those very rare counter-attacking moments for Croatia, but with Jordi Alba having such a big influence in the final third from the left side Spain can afford to drop right-back Cesar Azpilicueta a little deeper to track Perisic. It's hard to look beyond a very easy win for Spain."

France v Switzerland: Les Bleus set to cruise into quarter-finals

France vs Switzerland

Mon 28 Jun, 20:00 BST

Live on ITV1

The tournament favourites are in action and ought to win with few problems on Monday night, writes James Eastham.

James says: "If the odds on a France victory are too short for you, consider backing les Bleus on the Asian Handicap.

"With our selection on this game, you'll get your stakes back if France win by a single goal, and you'll make a profit if France win by two or more goals.

"With the attacking potential in their ranks, and the way the Switzerland defence got picked apart at times by Italy, France ought to win in 90 minutes, and their chances of claiming a two-goal (or better margin) of victory look strong, too."

***

Don't forget to check out our dedicated Euro 2020 page on Betting.Betfair where along with individual match previews you'll find the latest Daily Euro Report, tips, analysis and the latest news stories.

