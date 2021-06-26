Euro 2020 Round of 16 Cheat Sheet: All Sunday's best bets in one place

Netherlands v Czech Republic: Czech out the entertainment

Sunday 27 June, 17:00

Live on ITV1

After making a profit from the Euro 2020 group stage, Kevin Hatchard's hoping for at least three goals in Budapest, as the Netherlands face the Czech Republic.

Kevin says: "The Dutch certainly pose an attacking threat, with eight goals racked up so far, and two of their three games have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land. If you stretch back further, eight of their last ten games have featured at least three goals.

"The Czechs will look to stay compact in their 4-2-3-1 formation, but Schick is a danger in attack, and the likes of Jakub Jankto and Lucas Masopust can get them up the pitch quickly in transition.

"I think Over 2.5 Goals is a good price at 2.01/1, while Both Teams To Score is trading at 1.9110/11. You could use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder (see offer below) to double those bets up at 2.19."

Belgium v Portugal: Brilliant De Bruyne can star again

Sunday, 20:00

Live on ITV

Dave Tindall previews Sunday evening's last 16 clash between Belgium and Portugal at Wembley and expects more magic from Kevin De Bruyne.

Dave says: "In my preview of Belgium v Finland, I noted that Kevin De Bruyne had a better assist record than a goalscoring one for both club and country. But, despite that, he was a bigger price to set up one than find the net.

"That's the case once more: De Bruyne is 5/2 to score but a massive 4/1 to assist. Let's pull the trigger again.

"In 82 matches for Belgium, he now has 40 assists compared to 22 goals after setting up Lukaku's strike against Finland. And let's not forget that he could easily have had three assists in that game. Lukaku was denied a goal for a marginal offside following a DKB pass and De Bruyne's corner for the opener was headed onto the inside of the post by Thomas Vermaelen before rebounding off the goalkeeper and going in.

"The De Bruyne assist could also form the basis for a Bet Builder punt. Add it to Over 2.5 goals and that's an 8.1 chance. Germany made hay down the flanks when thumping Portugal 4-2 and it's easy to see a De Bruyne cross setting up Lukaku or the other Belgian attackers for a goal."

Euro 2020 Tactical View: Ageing defences mean goals at both ends

Sunday, 20:00

Live on ITV

Alex Keble provides a tactical view of the round of 16 ties including Belgium v Portugal.

Alex says: "Belgium have been very impressive so far at Euro 2020 but they haven't had any major tests yet. Things could suddenly unravel on Sunday. Roberto Martinez's high-line 3-4-3 relies on the wing-backs pouring forward, which leaves an ageing back three with a huge amount of space to cover in behind. Traditionally, that is not a good way to win in international football.

"Portugal have some excellent line-breaking dribblers who can take advantage of this issue, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Jota in particular likely to pierce through the Belgian defence. Worse still, Belgium's two-man midfield could be overrun if Fernando Santos again picks Renato Sanches ahead of Bruno Fernandes, creating a three-on-two in the middle of the park.

"But the most likely outcome is a wild end-to-end game, because if Portugal are given space in the transition to burst forward then Belgium will enjoy the counter-punch. Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard, and Kevin de Bruyne can have a field day against 38-year-old Pepe if this match becomes stretched. There will be goals at both ends."

