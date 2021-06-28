Euro 2020 Round of 16 Cheat Sheet: All Tuesday's best bets in one place

England v Germany: Defence the best form of attack for Three Lions

England v Germany

Tuesday 29 June, 17:00 BST kick-off

Live on BBC One

Sven-Goran Eriksson once called England and Germany the two biggest football nations in the world and, while that's debatable, it's certainly a titanic clash whenever they meet, especially in the knockout stages of a tournament. England are 1.865/6 to qualify from this Wembley tie with Germany 2.1211/10.

Paul Higham says: "England's last four victories have been 1-0s, three of the last four meetings with Germany have produced under 1.5 goals and Germany have conceded at least once in their last eight major tournament matches.

A 1-0 home win is priced at 7.513/2 and certainly has a weight of stats behind it. It's without doubt the most obvious way for the Three Lions to bag a first ever European Championship knockout victory in 90 minutes.

"They're slight 2.55 favourites to win inside the distance, with Germany 2.915/8, and the teams 1.84/5 and 2.01/1 respectively to qualify. Either team to win on penalties is 5.04/1 and spot-kicks will be all the talk before this game given the history.

"The first goal could be crucial, and while England have shown they can defend Germany went behind in all three group games inside 25 minutes. England either scored or hit the post inside 13 minutes of all three group games so 1.9110/11 on them to score first would be a sensible option."

Glenn Hoddle: England will be better against Germany and I'm confident

In his latest Betfair exclusive former England manager Glenn Hoddle looks ahead to the Three Lions' huge game with Germany, and he's feeling very confident about the outcome.

Glenn says: "I don't know what the scoreline will be but I'm going for an England win in extra-time.

"I think we'll beat them over that period of time and the subs are going to play a massive part. I'm not too worried if I see Jack Grealish not starting. I've got a feeling he'll have a big impact later in the game. If he's starting someone else he will be left out to come on, Mason Mount maybe.

"I said at the beginning of the tournament, I think we've got really good game changers, like the French have got. We're ahead of Germany on the bench. They've still got a good squad, they're not a poor side.

"Fitness comes into it, the five subs come into it. We might see someone like Jadon Sancho or Marcus Rashford coming on from the bench, with their pace. If we want stability and a bit of experience, Henderson's had a bit of football, so he could come on and hold the fort with Rice. There's lots of positive options.

"If Gareth suddenly changes to a back three for the last 20 minutes, Mings is an option. There's some nice options from the bench deep into the game."

Sweden v Ukraine: Stubborn Swedes difficult to dismiss

Sweden v Ukraine

Tuesday June 29, 20:00

Live on BBC

Sweden and Ukraine head to Hampden Park for a last 16 clash which sees the Swedes as 2.486/4 favourites to win inside 90 minutes. Andriy Shevchenko's men are the 3.45 outsiders but they will be no pushovers.

Mark O'Haire says: "The Euro 2020 group-stage produced a reasonable 2.62 goals per-game with exactly half of the pool fixtures featuring Over 2.5 Goals 2.608/5. Nevertheless, European Championship knockout matches tend to be tight affairs with draws seeing a significant increase and goals per-game dropping to just 2.03 when viewing all knockout games since Euro '96.

"The goal line has been set low with Under 2.5 Goals trading at just 1.608/13. It's understandable considering Sweden prefer to cede possession to their opponents, opting for a contain and counter approach. It's largely paid dividends in recent months with the pre-match favourites recording six clean sheets in eight unbeaten encounters (W6-D2-L0).

"You have to go back to 2017 for the Blue-Yellow's last competitive loss against a side outside of the elite, and whilst Andriy Yarmolenko and Ruslan Malinovskiy have provided plenty of offensive threat for Ukraine thus far, the underdogs may struggle to penetrate a low defensive block at Hampden Park.

"This fixture is likely to be one for the purists but Sweden Double Chance and Under 2.5 Goals appears a worthy avenue of attack with the Bet Builder paying 1.875/6 on the Sportsbook."