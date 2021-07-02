Euro 2020: Record sums backing England to bring it home

Latest figures show more than double has been bet on England winning Euro 2020 so far than during the entire 2018 World Cup campaign when the Three Lions crashed out in the semi-finals.

We have seen more than three times the amount of money bet on England winning Euro 2020 than Euro 2016. The World Cup in 2006 was the last time Betfair saw England as the most popular bet for lifting a major trophy, at just over £2.5million

Latest outright odds from the Exchange suggest this is England's best chance of major tournament victory since 1966, with a 32%, from 9% pre-tournament.

England are big odds-on favourites at 1/6 to progress against Ukraine, with odds of 2/5 suggesting Gareth Southgate's side will secure the win in 90 minutes.

Betfair spokesman Sam Rosbottom said: "We've seen a record sum of almost £5m bet on England winning Euro 2020 which suggests confidence in football coming home is at an all-time high.

"England are already hot tournament favourites heading into their quarter final clash with Ukraine and the odds indicate this is now their best chance of major tournament success since 1966."

