Euro 2020 Quarter-Finals Cheat Sheet: All Saturday's bets in one place

Czech Republic v Denmark: Danes can book semi-final date

Czech Republic v Denmark

Saturday, 17:00

Live on ITV

Dave Tindall previews Saturday's Euro 2020 clash between the Czech Republic and Denmark and expects the Danes to book their place in the last four.

Dave says: "Denmark's impressive last two results and momentum are built on much sterner foundations and, by contrast, Hjulmand appears to doing everything right after such a traumatic start to the tournament.

"The Danes are on a roll, have conceded just a single goal so far (a dodgy penalty) and I'd be happy to back them at odds-against.

"However, the bet I'll go for is Denmark to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 2.829/5. That gives us 1-0, 2-0, 3-0 and 2-1.

The Czech Republic haven't looked like conceding many so they look the most likely winning scorelines for Denmark."

Ukraine v England: Another England win to nil the way to go

Ukraine v England

Saturday 3 July 20:00 BST kick-off

Live on BBC One

England are 1.444/9 favourites to beat Ukraine inside 90 minutes in their Euro 2020 quarter-final on Saturday night. The last two games between the sides have finished level, with this their first meeting since a 0-0 in 2013.

Paul Higham says: "Only Italy have a lower expected goals against than England's 2.7 for the tournament and they've matched the competition record with four straight clean sheets to start their campaign.

"One more clean sheet will match Italy's major tournament record from the opening five games of Italia 90, and with just two shots on target faced per game so far it's 1.674/6 that Jordan Pickford adds another clean sheet to his tally.

"The bookies are on to the fact England games don't have goals in, with under 2.5 priced at 1.738/11 - further proof being that the last four meetings between these two contained just four goals in total.

"The only way I'd imagine there will be more on Saturday is with an early goal, especially for England, that brings Ukraine out into full-on attack mode. More likely is England controlling most of the ball, with Ukraine looking to play on the break, which brings in a half-time draw at 2.26/5. England have had three 0-0s at half-time out of four games so far, but it has to be said that they've hit the post in two and probably should have also scored against Germany."

Glenn Hoddle: It's not going to be easy against Ukraine but we have to fancy our chances

Former England manager and midfielder Glenn Hoddle looks ahead to Ukraine v England and offers his expert insight before recommending a bet.

Glenn says: "World football is getting much tighter and the days when one team dominated, like Germany in the 70s, are over. Teams can be turned over by almost anyone these days, as the French found out. It's been that all the way through this tournament, Ukraine is a banana skin that could go against us if we're not on it and complacency sneaks in.

"You always want an early goal in a game, but we've then got to go for the throat if we do and not get complacent. It's not going to be easy and this tournament has thrown up some surprises, so we've got to be vigilant.

"I don't think Gareth will take the reins off against Ukraine. He's got a balance and managers are always looking for balance. This England team aren't conceding goals and the goalkeeper is having a really good tournament, so you go from there. We've got talent and goal scorers. Harry Kane's scored and he's going to go on a run, I'm pretty sure of that."

Euro 2020 Tactical View: England and Denmark to advance

Alex Keble looks ahead to Saturday's two remaining quarter-finals and predicts that both Denmark and England will book a semi-final meeting at Wembley in midweek.

On Ukraine v England, Alex says: Although Gareth Southgate's use of a conservative 3-4-3 was fully vindicated in the victory over Germany, England should switch to a more attacking 4-2-3-1 for their quarter-final. Ukraine are the weakest team left in the competition, reaching this stage thanks to a Sweden red card and a single group stage win over North Macedonia, and Andriy Shevchenko will undoubtedly sit in a very deep defensive blockade.

Consequently this will be more like the Scotland and Czech Republic games than the Germany one, meaning England need to work hard to play with a high tempo and probe for small spaces in the final third. It is the ideal game for Jack Grealish, who magnetises defenders towards him and therefore can pull the opponent out of their shell, and for Mason Mount - whose buzzing energy can shift Shevchenko's defence from side to side.

It also makes sense to bring Jordan Henderson in for one of the two central midfielders, then sub one for the other in the second half, since both Declan Rice and Kalvin Philips are a booking away from suspension. There is no reason not to trust Southgate, and surely he will recognise that a completely different tactical challenge demands reverting back to a four-man defence.

Copa America Tips

There's a pretty big tournament going on in another continent as the Copa America quarter-finals take place, with some of the most famous names in world football in action. We've got betting previews of both of Saturday's matches.

Brazil v Chile: Tournament favourites will go through as Neymar returns

Brazil 1.392/5 v Chile 10.519/2; The Draw 4.94/1

Saturday 3 July, 01:00

Live on BBCi

Dan Fitch says: "Brazil are the 1.392/5 favourites to win this match, with the draw at 4.94/1 and a Chile win at 10.519/2.

"These sides have not played each other since 2017, when Brazil won a home World Cup qualifier 3-0. Brazil are 2.111/10 to win to nil again, which is a bet that landed in two of their three victories during the group stage. The Selecao have kept clean sheets in six of their last eight games.

"The worry in backing that bet is that Chile have managed to find the net against good teams such as Argentina and Uruguay, while Brazil have conceded in each of their last two. Backing a Brazil win and under 2.5 goals at 3.259/4, could therefore make more sense, with Chile's last six games all seeing less than three goals. Neymar will return to the side after being rested against Equador and is available at 1.9110/11 to add to his tally of two goals in this tournament."

Uruguay v Colombia: La Celeste heading for semi-finals

Uruguay 2.466/4 v Colombia 3.55/2; The Draw 3.185/40

Saturday 3 July, 23:00

Live on BBCi

Dan Fitch says: "Uruguay are the 2.466/4 favourites, with the draw at 3.185/40 and Colombia at 3.55/2.

"It looks decent price for Uruguay, given the contrasting fortunes of the two teams over recent games. With neither team scoring easily and the game set to be tight, consider the 1.674/6 for Uruguay in the Draw No Bet market, or the 1.738/11 for them To Qualify.

"Under 2.5 goals is just 1.51/2. You can back a Uruguay win and under 2.5 goals and get odds of 4.03/1, but this could be a risky bet, with Colombia having lost their last two games 2-1."

***

