Euro 2020 Odds: How the final Group F games determine England's next opponents

England are 10.09/1 on the Exchange to win Euro 2020 after qualifying for the first knock-out round as Group D winner.

After beating Czech Republic 1-0 at Wembley, Gareth Southgate and his players await a round of Wednesday night matches in Group F that will determine who they play at Wembley next Tuesday.

England's opponents will be the team that finishes as runners up in Group F. That could be tournament favourites France 5.49/2, Germany 7.87/1, Portugal 15.014/1 or Hungary.

It's going to be a tough game so here's what you need to know about what the results of tonight's matches - which all kick off at 20:00 - will mean for England.

For England to play Germany...

Germany are 1.21/5 to beat Hungary tonight and France are 2.245/4 favourites to beat Portugal. That would mean France finish top of the group with seven points while Germany go through as runners up and play England in the last-16.

If France win and Germany draw then England will play Germany and ditto if both matches tonight are draws. England v Germany at Wembley in the knock-out rounds of the Euros. Now where have I seen that before?

For England to play France...

France's surprise 1-1 draw against Hungary at the weekend means they must beat Portugal tonight to ensure they go through as Group winners - they're 2.0811/10 to finish top - and avoid England in the second round.

If France draw tonight and Germany win then France will be England's opponents.

The other scenario that would bring Les Bleus to Wembley to play England next Tuesday would be France losing to Portugal and Germany drawing with Hungary - both France and Germany would finish level on four points but France would finish second because of their better head-to-head result against the Germans.

The last time England played France at the European Championships it was Euro 2004 and France won 2-1.

For England to play Portugal...

Portugal are the holders, and they beat France in the final five years ago, but they are 3.9 to beat France. Following their defeat to Germany, Cristiano Ronaldo and co. have three points.

If Portugal beat France and Germany win against Hungary then Portugal will finish second and be England's round of 16 opponents.

Were Portugal v France to finish all square and Hungary to beat Germany then Portugal would play England next.

Portugal are, of course, another of England's bogey teams, having lost to them at Euro 2000 and Euro 2004 as well as the 2006 World Cup.

For England to play Hungary...

This is the least likely outcome but it is mathematically possible. You can get 18.5 on Hungary beating Germany. Were that to happen, and France were to beat Portugal, then it's Hungary heading to London next Tuesday - a tie that would have England licking their lips, although I seem to remember feeling like that about Iceland in 2016.

There is another scenario that could potentially mean England play Hungary.

It would involve Hungary beating Germany and Portugal beating France. In that situation Portugal would be top of Group F with six points, Hungary and France would be tied on four, with Germany bottom on three.

That would mean Hungary and France level on points and, after their 1-1 draw, an equal head-to-head record. Goal difference would decide who finished third and fourth.

Only one thing is certain - it's going to be a fascinating night of tournament football so get the best bets from our experts.

A full list of England's Round of 16 opponents, depending on the outcome of tonight's two Group F games, can be seen below:

- France Win / Germany Win - England will play Germany

- France Win / Germany-Hungary Draw - England will play Germany

- France Win / Hungary Win - England will play Hungary

- France-Portugal Draw / Germany Win - England will play France

- France-Portugal Draw / Germany-Hungary Draw - England will play Germany

- France-Portugal Draw / Hungary Win - England will play Portugal

- Portugal Win / Germany Win - England will play Portugal

- Portugal Win / Germany-Hungary Draw - England will play France

- Portugal Win / Hungary Win - England will play France OR Hungary

