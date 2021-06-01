Euro 2020 Golden Boot Odds: Kane favourite with six places paid each-way

England captain Harry Kane is the favourite to win the Euro 2020 Golden Boot in a market where Betfair will pay out on the top six for each-way bets.

That means you can get a return on your bet if your pick doesn't win the Golden Boot but does finish in the top six goalscorers at the tournament.

Kane won the Golden Boot at the World Cup in Russia three years ago and thrives on the intensity of tournament football. Bettors are confident he can top the scoring charts this summer and make him 9/2.

He's likely to face fierce competition from Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku 6/1 and France's explosive start forward Kylian Mbappe 8/1.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads a talented Portugal attack in what will probably be his last tournament and is 9/1.

But are there any outsiders who could upset the odds and take the tournament by storm? Read Dan Fitch's guide to the top 30 contenders.

The four players mentioned above all have the advantage of playing for some of the tournament's leading contenders. France 6.05/1 recently eclipsed England as favourites 6.25/1 while Ronaldo's Portugal 11.010/1 are defending champions.

All three should qualify from the knockout stages and you can read guides to every Group here.

Euro 2020 starts on Friday 11 June - with Turkey v Italy - and we'll have previews for every match as well as the latest news.

Euro 2020 Golden Boot Betting Odds - Top 10

Harry Kane 9/2

Romelu Lukaku 6/1

Kylian Mbappe 8/1

Cristiano Ronald 9/1

Ciro Immobile 16/1

Memphis Depay 16/1

Serge Gnabry 16/1

Karim Benzema 16/1

Antoine Griezmann 20/1

Alvaro Morata 20/1