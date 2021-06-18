Euro 2020 Day 9 Cheat Sheet: All Saturday's bets in one place

Hungary v France: Les Bleus' attacking might to end hosts' hopes

Hungary vs France

Saturday, 14:00 BST

Live on BBC1

Tournament favourites France looked formidable in their opening win against Germany are now into 4.94/1 in the outright winner market. On Saturday afternoon les Bleus travel to Budapest to face Hungary.

James Eastham says: "The ideal scenario for France would be to score the early goal that would allow them to play on the break, arguably their preferred tactic. Given the quality that they often produce on the counter, such a set-up would surely enable les Bleus to add further goals.

"At whatever point they find the net in this game, however, France look a good bet to win by a bigger margin than they managed to against Germany because the difference in class between these two sides ultimately ought to be obvious.

"France are 1.330/100 to collect all three points, which is a fair assessment but will have little appeal for most bettors. Instead, we prefer backing France on the Asian Handicap market. By supporting France -1.5, you'll make a profit if France win by two or more goals."

Portugal v Germany: Ronaldo and co. the smart selection

Some bettors may be surprised to see defending champions Portugal at 3.39/4 against Germany, especially with Cristiano Ronaldo firing. This is a big game with the Germans, who lost to France first time out, facing a battle to qualify for the knockout stages.

James Eastham says: "Germany have home advantage - this game will be staged in Munich - but this supposed benefit served relatively little purpose for die Mannschaft when they hosted France in the same venue. And the victory in Budapest shows that Portugal can triumph away from home.

"Portugal being underrated has been one of the features of the tournament so far. Despite being the defending champions and Uefa Nations League holders, Fernando Santos' side entered the tournament as sixth favourites in the Winner market.

"On the back of their opening-game victory over Hungary, Portugal's odds in the outright market have shortened from 14.013/1 to 8.88/1, yet at the time of writing they are still only fifth favourites to lift the trophy. France, Italy (understandably, given the Azzurri have already qualified for the knockout phase) England and Belgium all rank ahead of them."

Spain v Poland: La Roja to make their mark

Spain v Poland

Saturday June 19, 20:00

Live on BBC

Neither Spain nor Poland started their Euro 2020 with a win so there's plenty at stake in Saturday night's Group E showdown. At the time of writing Spain are still odds-on to win the group while Poland, who lost to Russia in their opener, are out to 3.7511/4 to qualify.

Mark O'Haire says: "Spain have tended to dominate this fixture with the Iberians earning top honours in eight of the duos 10 previous contests (W8-D1-L1). That run includes a 6-0 thrashing in the two teams' most recent meeting, a friendly back in 2010. Poland's sole success against La Roja came in a friendly fixture back in 1980 with this their first competitive clash since 1959.

"Spain 1.392/5 saw plenty of market support before their disappointing draw with Sweden, and the hosts' remain hot favourites here too having suffered a solitary defeat since November 2018 (W15-D9-L1). Luis Enrique's troops have been beaten just once on home soil in competitive action going back to 2003 (against England in the Nations League in 2018).

"Paulo Sousa was brought in to energise Poland 10.5019/2 as an attacking force and provide a system to get the best out of world class striker Robert Lewandowski. However, injuries to fellow forwards Krzysztof Piatek and Arkadiusz Milik have left the White-Red short of a supporting cast and Sousa's side appeared to lack any punch or panache in their opener."