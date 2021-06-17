Euro 2020 Day 8 Cheat Sheet: All Friday's bets in one place

Sweden v Slovakia: Tight tussle anticipated in Saint Petersburg

Slovakia will look to build on their winning start in Group E when they take on Sweden, who frustrated Spain last time out, in Saint Petersburg on Friday afternoon.

Mark O'Haire says: "Sweden and Slovakia have crossed swords on five previous occasions, with the Scandinavians unbeaten with two wins from the five head-to-head encounters (W2-D3-L0). The duos most recent two tussles ended all-square in friendly internationals, with the duos most recent competitive contest arriving in World Cup qualifying back in June 2001.

"After a poor Nations League campaign in which Sweden 1.8810/11 lost five of their six matches against tough opposition, Janne Andersson's men have built momentum. Georgia, Kosovo, Estonia, Finland, and Armenia were all dispatched before Spain were held. You have to go back to 2017 for the Blue-Yellow's last competitive loss against a side outside of the elite.

"Slovakia 5.104/1 had bagged just three victories across 17 internationals (W3-D9-L5), including failing to beat the likes of Malta, Cyprus and Israel, before toppling Poland in their opener. However, the Falcons have now avoided defeat in eight of their nine outings under Stefan Tarkovic (W3-D5-L1) with the contain and counter approach frustrating opponents."

Croatia v Czech Republic: Back the HT draw at Hampden

The other match on Friday in England's group sees Croatia try to get off the mark against a Czech Republic side that are a short price to qualify after their opening win over Scotland.

Paul Higham says: "Croatia go in as the 2.01/1 favourites - a price that has eased after their respective first games, with the Czechs 3.7511/4 to maintain an unlikely 100% record.

"The draw is intriguing at 3.39/4 as it's all that the Czechs really need and the game should pan out to be a lot of Croatian possession but if they're anything like against England they may struggle to create chances.

"Their last meeting saw the Czech Republic come from 2-0 down to grab a draw, and maintain the four-goal average across their three meetings. Goals look like being in short supply this time around though."

Paul's bet: Back the half-time draw in Croatia v Czech Rep @ 2.01/1

England v Scotland: Glenn Hoddle and Gordon Strachan have their say

Glenn Hoddle and Gordon Strachan have both managed their respective countries so find out what they have to say about Friday night's massive England v Scotland clash at Wembley...

Gordon says: "Gareth [Southgate] and his team will be wary, just as they were of Croatia. Fans are different altogether. It's not about football with fans, it's about superiority.

England have got that superiority complex in basically everything.

"I don't know if it adds an extra stride to the players. It will make for a good game.

"I imagine it will be heated, most likely the petulant screaming and shouting at the referee. Not to mention some meaty challenges. The crowd is affecting players and making them more emotional - that is when you have to get your yellow yards, to curb the emotion."

Glenn says: "It's going to be a tight game but the pressure's on Scotland to open up a bit more. If they get a draw they'll really be under pressure against Croatia in the last game. I think the game will be a little more open than if the result had gone the right way for the Scots.

"They created enough chances, they proved that against the Czechs. The game might be heated at times and I think they'll give us even more of a test than Croatia."

England v Scotland: Back Three Lions to win without conceding

The rivalry is fierce and ancient, the stage is as big it gets and there is an enormous amount at stake. England are 1.241/4 to top Group D following their opening win while Scotland are 1.351/3 to finish rock bottom after they took a pasting from the Czech Republic.

Paul Higham: "Meetings between the sides this century have had goals, with 16 of them in four fixtures and 11 of them going for England - who have scored two goals in five of their last six clashes.

"One goal could be enough given Scotland's struggles in front of goal, which have been a theme of this tournament as they've drawn blanks in five of their seven European Championship games.

"The England win to nil at 1.834/5 will be a popular bet and it's something they've become experts at with seven of their last eight wins coming with a clean sheet.

"Scotland did make chances against the Czechs, though, and recorded the largest xG of the four teams in Group D. But the two big questions are whether they can create as much again, and can they take their chances?"

England v Scotland: Three ways to back the underdogs for a huge upset

Scotland travel to London battered and bruised after defeat in their opening match, according to our resident Scottish football expert Frankie Monkhouse. They're huge underdogs but Frankie has three ways to back the visitors. Here's one of them...

Frankie says: "Clarke's side may have passed up a host of scoring opportunities against the Czechs at Hampden, but the stats attached to this fixture suggest they will, at least, find the net. The teams played out a four-goal draw when last meeting in a World Cup qualifier in 2017. Leigh Griffiths bagged a double that day before Harry Kane snatched a late equaliser.

"Going back further, we notice the underdogs have been on the scoresheet in four of their last five versus England. That includes the famous 1-0 win inspired by Don Hutchinson's goal at Wembley in 1999, the last time Scotland defeated their noisy neighbours."