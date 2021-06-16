Euro 2020 Day 7 Cheat Sheet: Thursday's previews and tips in one place

Ukraine v North Macedonia: Sheva's men to stop the rot

Ukraine v North Macedonia

Thursday 17 June, 14:00

Live on ITV1

Euro 2020 continues on Thursday starting with a clash between two sides who suffered opening round defeats in Group C, both conceding three goals, making this a must-win game if either Ukraine or North Macedonia are to progress to the Round of 16.

Kevin Hatchard is our Group C previewer, and he believes that the favourites will get the job done in this pivotal clash.

Kevin says: "Our friends at Opta tell us that Ukraine have now lost their last six matches at the finals of the European Championship, the joint-worst run in the competition's history. However, I believe that run will come to an end in the Romanian capital Bucharest on Thursday. North Macedonia lost the initiative against a fairly ordinary Austrian side, and had it not been for a fine display from goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski, the margin of defeat could have been greater.

"Ukraine aren't in great form, but in the last year they have beaten Spain and drawn with France, so they have shown they can rise to the big occasion. Both teams have to go for the win, so I think this will be lively, so I'll use the Sportsbook to back Ukraine to win and Over 1.5 Goals at 2.01/1.

"If you want to be a little bolder, you could use the Bet Builder (see offer below) to back Ukraine to win and both teams to score at 3.711/4."

Denmark v Belgium: Danes want to 'do it for Christian'

Denmark v Belgium

Thursday, 17:00

Live on ITV1

Thursday's Group B clash between Denmark and Belgium is going be a very emotional occasion because of the events of Saturday evening in Copenhagen. We don't need to repeat what happened, we all know, but we can all be thankful that Christian Eriksen pulled through and will be cheering on his teammates from his hospital bed.

It's impossible to gauge what frame of mind the Denmark players will be in, and it's worth remembering that Belgium have past and present teammates of Eriksen themselves. It's your own choice as Dave Tindall says, but for this game our man doesn't feel it right to recommended a bet.

Dave says: "I'll cut to the chase. I won't be recommending a bet on the match. Trying to build an argument that takes into account Denmark's psychological state due to one of their teammates almost dying and then making a bet on the back of it feels crass and insensitive.

"It's individual choice of course but maybe the best betting advice I could offer is to give some of your intended stake/winnings to a charity that helps those affected by heart disorders. There is a great one here."

Netherlands v Austria: Depay to fire up the Dutch

Netherlands v Austria

Thursday 17 June, 20:00

Live on BBC One

It was impossible not to be entertained by Netherlands' 3-2 win over Ukraine in the opening round of Group fixtures, while Austria looked a decent side themselves in scoring three times against North Macedonia.

Kevin Hatchard believes we're in for another entertaining clash when the Group C table-toppers meet on Thursday evening, with a former Manchester United star playing his part in another win for the Dutch.

Kevin says: "Memphis Depay had some bright moments against Ukraine without getting on the scoresheet, but I believe this could be the game that sees him truly sparkle. The Lyon forward has scored in six of his last ten appearances for club and country, netting a total of nine goals during that sequence. He looks a fair bet at 2.01/1 on the Sportsbook to find the net."

***

