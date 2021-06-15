Euro 2020 Day 6 Cheat Sheet: All Wednesday's bets in one place

Finland v Russia: Resilient Finns can hold hosts in St Petersburg

Finland v Russia

Wednesday, 14:00

Live on BBC1

Finland are 1.4740/85 to qualify from Group B after winning their opening match against Denmark albeit in dreadful circumstances following the hospitalisation of Christian Eriksen. Now the Finns travel to St Petersburg to play Russia who will want a win after their defeat to Belgium.

Dave Tindall says: "'Yes' is a clear underdog at 2.3411/8 in the Both Teams to Score market and, on first glance, that's no surprise. Finland hardly created anything against Denmark and Russia fired blanks against Belgium.

"But Finland have now scored in their last 10 matches across qualifying and the finals itself so they do manage to find a way even when chances are sparse.

"Russia have to go for it a bit in this one and that could leave them exposed on the counter-attack. I won't go over the top about BTTS but it's worth pointing out that 'No' at 1.715/7 is far from a good thing.

"That said, if we do arrive at a drawn game, then 0-0 and 1-1 must be the most likely candidates.

"As with BTTS, that's reflected in the 2.5 quotes which are lopsided - Overs at 2.427/5 and Unders 1.674/6.

"Russia's errors against Belgium would give encouragement for Overs backers, as would Finland's March friendly against Switzerland which ended 3-2 to the Swiss."

Turkey v Wales: Tournament kicks off here for the Turks

Turkey v Wales

Wednesday, 17:00

Live on BBC One

Wales are 2.226/5 outsiders to qualify from Group A after their draw against Switzerland. Now Robert Page's men face Turkey a team that was outclassed by Italy but are still 2.0811/10 to reach the knockout stages.

Dave Farrar says: "There's so much to like about Wales in terms of their endeavour and battling qualities, and they dug out that result against the Swiss without either Aaron Ramsey or Gareth Bale having any significant impact on the game, so there is room for improvement, but I just feel that the Turks have that little bit of extra quality that may just be the undoing of Rob Page and his side.

"Senol Gunes' team are trading at 2.447/5 for the win, in what is something approaching a home game against a team that started the tournament as favourites to finish bottom of the Group. All that Turkey have done wrong is fail at the Olimpico against Italy, and that has most certainly not turned them into a bad side.

"Plenty of the Turkish newspapers have made the point that Turkey's Euro 2008 campaign began with a defeat by Portugal, and that year they came close to reaching the final. I think that they are set to improve here, and that there's every chance of them winning their final two group games to qualify with relative ease."

Italy v Switzerland: Azzurri set for another comfortable win

Italy v Switzerland

Wednesday, 20:00

Live on ITV

Italy are 8.415/2 to win Euro 2020 after they gave arguably the best display by an team so far in their 3-0 over Turkey. Now they'll try to confirm their qualification for the round of 16 when they face Switzerland on Wednesday.

Dave Farrar says: "I can see Italy once again controlling the midfield, and then they have enough quality in the final third, for all of their lack of a dominant goalscorer, to hurt the Swiss. Mimmo Berardi was exceptional against Turkey, and Lorenzo Insigne had one of his more impactful games in an Italy shirt.

"We can back Italy minus a goal on the Asian Handicap at 6/5, and Berardi as an anytime goalscorer at 4.03/1, and I think that they are both options that we should take. I think that, going forward, against better quality attacking sides, the Italians will become a "Yes" in Both Teams to Score option, but another clean sheet here would be no big surprise.

"Italy know a win here will guarantee their qualification for the Round of 16, so will barely make any changes to the starting XI that thrashed Turkey 3-0. Alessandro Florenzi should miss out, replaced by Giovanni Di Lorenzo, who impressed in the second half against the Turks."