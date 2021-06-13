Euro 2020 Day 4 Cheat Sheet: All Monday's best bets in one place

Scotland v Czech Republic: Go for McGinn to bag for Scots

Scotland v Czech Republic

Monday 14 June, 14:00

Live on BBC One

It's Scotland's turn to get their Euro 2020 campaign started as they host Czech Republic at Hampden Park in Monday's early kick-off, and Paul Higham is backing a Premier League star to get on the scoresheet.

Paul says: "Czech striker Patrik Schick heads the anytime goalscorer betting at 3.412/5 after six goals in his last 10 internationals, but West Ham's Tomas Soucek is a live outsider at 5.04/1 after his goal-scoring exploits for the Hammers this season.

"He plays deeper for the Czechs but he bagged a hat-trick against Estonia in World Cup qualifying and will be a constant danger at set pieces for a team who scored seven of their 13 Euro 2020 qualifying goals from dead ball situations.

"Even longer in the better is Aston Villa's John McGinn, who scored seven and assisted two of Scotland's 17 goals in Euro qualifying and has also scored three in three World Cup qualifiers.

"He's 6.05/1 to score anytime and 10.09/1 to provide an assist here. He's Scotland's class act in terms of creating and goal threat and that price is just too big to pass up."

Poland v Slovakia: Eagles may edge tight encounter

Poland v Slovakia

Monday June 14, 17:00

Live on ITV

Group E at Euro 2020 gets underway on Monday evening with Poland taking on Slovakia in Saint Petersburg and Mark O'Haire is expecting a cagey affair.

Mark says: "The opening round of group games at a major tournament tend to be the tightest and the European Championship is no exception. Since the start of Euro '96, a huge 66% of first round group games have produced Under 2.5 Goals 1.574/7 with just 2.15 goals per-game on average. At Euro 2016, that average dropped to 1.83 with 83% of games going Under 2.5.

"With that in mind, coupled with Poland's recent injury issues in attack, plus Slovakia's preference for pragmatism, the Saint Petersburg showdown could be one for the purists. Nevertheless, the 1.758/11 available on Poland in the Double Chance market alongside Under 2.5 Goals holds plenty of appeal with a 1-0, 2-0, 0-0 or 1-1 correct score paying-out."

Spain v Sweden: Iberians can overcome stubborn Swedes

Spain v Sweden

Monday June 14, 20:00

Live on BBC

Spain start their Euro 2020 campaign against Sweden in Seville on Monday night and Mark O'Haire is backing the three-time winners to edge the Group E encounter.

Mark says: "The opening round of group games at a major tournament tend to be the tightest and the European Championship is no exception. Since the start of Euro '96, a huge 66% of first round group games have produced Under 2.5 Goals 1.574/7 with just 2.15 goals per-game on average. At Euro 2016, that average dropped to 1.83 with 83% of games going Under 2.5.

"Spain's competitive matches since the 2018 World Cup have produced more goals than most with 65% of 23 tussles providing Over 2.5 Goals 2.0811/10 profit with 57% of those fixtures also delivering Both Teams To Score winners 2.3611/8. Provided Luis Enrique is able to select close to his preferred XI, it would be a surprise if La Roja failed to get on the scoresheet.

"Sweden's showdowns have proven to be tighter affairs and the underdogs looked most likely to revert to a contain and counter approach, sitting back to see if they can frustrate Spain in a low block whilst making the most of set-piece opportunities and transitions. Ultimately, the hosts should have enough to secure top honours in a tight contest."

***

