Euro 2020 Day 3 Cheat Sheet: All the best bets for Sunday's action

England v Croatia: Back a quick start for Three Lions

England v Croatia

Sunday 13 June, 14:00

Live on BBC One

Group D favourites England are first up on day three of Euro 2020 as Gareth Southgate's men get their campaign started with a home game against Croatia, the side then ended their 2018 World Cup dreams. Does Paul Higham think the Three Lions will get their revenge on Sunday afternoon?

Paul says: "The hosts are desperately short at 1.625/8 but they have won the last six in a row, conceding just once, while at home they've lost just once in 16 and have never been beaten (in 90 minutes) at Wembley in the two major tournaments they've hosted.

"That World Cup win was Croatia's only one in the last five meetings and their form means that they're rightly 5.59/2 outsiders. They will be a far more experienced international side than England's young lions though, but the draw at 3.613/5 should be their limit.

"Croatia have been behind in six of the last seven at half-time, which brings in England's chances of leading at the break at 2.26/5. The Three Lions have led at the break in five of the last eight and haven't conceded a first-half goal in their last six."

Austria v North Macedonia: Rookies can make their mark

Austria v North Macedonia

Sunday 13 June, 17:00

Live on ITV1

Group C actions commences with Austria taking on tournament outsiders North Macedonia in Bucharest, and Kevin Hatchard believes that the underdogs will at least get on the scoresheet.

Kevin says: "North Macedonia carry a genuine goal threat. Pandev and Elmas are capable of producing magic moments, while Bardhi scored a goal and set up two more in the World Cup qualifiers (he is a hefty 16/1 in the Sportsbook's Anytime Assist market).

"Austria have to open up a bit here, as this represents their best chance to win a game in the group stage, and I think North Macedonia can score an historic goal.

You can simply back North Macedonia to score a goal on the Sportsbook at 4/5, but I'll be a bit bolder and go for Both Teams To Score at 2.3211/8 on the Exchange.

"I know the numbers show that opening group games are generally pretty cagey, but I think North Macedonia's style makes this a bit different."

Netherlands v Ukraine: Attacks to light up Amsterdam

Netherlands v Ukraine

Sunday 13 June, 20:00

Live on ITV1

The second game in Group C sees Netherlands take on Ukraine in Amsterdam in what Kevin Hatchard believes will be a very entertaining game.

Kevin says: "Both Teams To Score is trading at 2.245/4 here, and despite all of the stats about cagey group-stage openers, both of these teams are best when they try to attack.

"Ukraine have kept just three clean sheets in their last 15 matches, including 1-1 draws against Kazakhstan and Bahrain, but they have also only failed to score three times in that sequence.

"As for the Dutch, they conceded twice to Scotland, leaked four goals against Turkey in the World Cup qualifiers, and BTTS has landed in six of their last nine games.

If you want an In-Play bet, back Over 2.5 Goals at 2.265/4 - there has been a goal in the first twenty minutes in seven of the Netherlands's last nine games, so you could be in a healthy position well before half time."

***

