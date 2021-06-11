Euro 2020 Day 2 Cheat Sheet: All the best bets for Saturday in one place

Wales v Switzerland: Holes in Swiss defence

Wales v Switzerland

Saturday, 14:00

Live on BBC1

Wales are the first of the home nations to play in Euro 2020 when they take on Switzerland in Baku in Group A on Saturday afternoon.

Dave Farrar says: "Four of Switzerland's last five games have gone Over 2.5 Goals, while three of Wales' last six have done likewise. If those figures were in front of us ahead of a Premier League game, there's no way that Over 2.5 Goals would be trading at 2.9215/8.

"I know that these represent different circumstances, and that vastly different levels of opposition have to be factored in, but even looking back at Euro 2016, all three of Wales' group games went over the 2.5 mark, although none of Switzerland's did. Petkovic, though, has stated that he wants to be more progressive, and Swiss results of late have reflected that. I think, on balance, that's the bet here.

"I would offer "Yes" to Both Teams to Score as an alternative at 2.427/5, but I won't let that 2.9215/8 slide by."

Denmark v Finland: Danes can kick off with a win in Copenhagen

Denmark v Finland

Saturday, 17:00

Live on BBC1

Christian Eriksen will be determined to lead hosts Denmark to victory over Finland in the opening match in Group B.

Dave Tindall says: "Being the better team and having home advantage means Denmark are just 1.4740/85 to take victory. It's hard to argue with the price. Finland are 10.09/1 to pull off an opening shock while The Draw is 4.47/2.

"The Nordic duo haven't played each other since Denmark won a 2011 friendly 2-1 so recent head-to-head form doesn't add anything. Not that it matters as it's hard to get away from the idea that the Danes will win the match. The main question is by how much.

"On the handicap market, Denmark -1 is 2.568/5 and that would have landed in six of their last seven home matches. That makes some appeal, as does the correct scoreline of 2-0. It's landed in three of their last eight games and makes sense in this one.

"Finland won't roll over but they're struggling for goals and Denmark score enough to knock a couple in. I'll have a wager at 6.411/2."

Belgium v Russia: Lukaku can get Red Devils up and running

Belgium v Russia

Saturday, 20:00

Live on ITV1

The Group B action continues on Saturday evening as one of the tournament favourites - Belgium 8.27/1 - play Russia in St Petersburg. Find out if our match previewer thinks home advantage will help Stanislav Cherchesov's men.

Dave Tindall says: "Belgium are 1.814/5 for the win which many will be happy to snap up. Russia are 5.59/2 while The Draw is 3.7511/4.

"I definitely think Belgium will win but it might be a shrewder option to head to the Half Time/Full Time market and back Draw/Belgium at 5.14/1.

"They haven't been pulling trees up in recent friendlies and may just want to size the Russians up before going in for the second-half kill when Martinez can utilise his far greater firepower from the bench.

"Kevin De Bruyne remains a doubtful starter after his Champions League final injury but, if things are tight, there's a chance he'd be brought on.

"This could also form the basis of an in-play strategy; sit tight until the break and then go in on Belgium after half-time. It's entirely possible that one second-half Belgian goal could lead to another so keep that in mind."