Euro 2020 Day 13 Cheat Sheet: All Wednesday's tips in one place

Slovakia v Spain: La Roja to make their dominance pay

Slovakia v Spain

Wednesday June 23, 17:00

Live on ITV

Spain are yet to win at Euro 2020 but are 1.121/8 to qualify ahead of their final Group E match against Slovakia who are 3.02/1 to make the knockout stages.

Mark O'Haire says: "Third round group games at major tournaments tend to open up with goals per-game averages increasing from 2.15 in the first round to 2.62 in pool stage concluders from the European Championship. Since the start of Euro '96, a reasonable 51% of third round group games have produced Over 2.5 Goals 1.758/11.

"Even so, it's difficult to envisage Saturday evening's showdown in the sweatbox of Seville opening out into a thrilling end-to-end encounter. Expect Spain to monopolise possession and territory with Slovakia happy to sit in their low defensive block - very similar styles and approaches to what we've already seen in the opening two matchdays.

"With Slovakia having made the journey from Saint Petersburg, and with temperatures expected to be over 30ºC, Spain's domination of the ball should tell. The hosts have had their chances in both matches thus far and Luis Enrique's team should be backed to collect a vital victory in a fixture featuring Under 3.5 Goals, a 1.768/11 option on the Sportsbook."

Sweden v Poland: Tired Eagles to fall short

Sweden v Poland

Wednesday June 23, 17:00

Live on ITV

With things finely poised in Group E there is a lot at stake in this clash as leaders Sweden (four points) take on Poland (one point). Robert Lewandowski and co. are 2.526/4 to qualify for the next round and need to win to give themselves a chance.

Mark O'Haire says: "Poland know victory is imperative to their prospects of reaching the knockout stage and Paulo Sousa has talked up a positive, attack-minded display from his players. However, Sweden have produced two obdurate and organised efforts already and will be quite happy to revert to their tried-and-trusted defensive system here in order to eeke out a point.





"Sweden look a touch underrated in the pre-match markets but our best bet could be to take Sweden in the Double Chance market alongside Under 3.5 Goals. We'll be paid out should the Scandinavians win 1-0, 2-0 or 2-1, as well as having the 0-0 and 1-1 correct scores onside. It's a 1.774/5 option via the Bet Builder on the Sportsbook."

Germany v Hungary: Low's resurgent hosts to corner the underdogs

Germany vs Hungary

Wed, 20:00 BST

Live on BBC2

Germany were resurgent in their win over Portugal. Hungary, meanwhile, held France to a draw last time out but Marco Rossi's men are big underdogs here and 15.5 to qualify from Group F.

James Eastham says: "Instead of finding ways to back Germany to win, we prefer looking at some of the trends that point towards opportunities in more neutral markets on the game. Our first selection is to back Second Half in the Half With Most Goals market.

"Monday night's games showed that final group matches may well open up after half-time. Belgium vs Finland went from 0-0 at half-time to a 2-0 win for Belgium, while a flurry of late scoring action saw Denmark run out 4-1 winners over Russia.

"Hungary have also displayed a propensity for conceding late goals: all three of the goals they leaked in their 3-0 opening-game defeat to Portugal came in the final 10 minutes. And Germany scored twice after half-time against Portugal, sloppily conceding one goal after the interval, too.

"Needing a win, Hungary will have to take risks in the second-half if they find themselves behind or on level terms at half-time. The odds of evens on the second-half having more goals than the first are worth taking."

Portugal v France: Excitement on cards in heavyweight clash

Portugal v France

Wed, 20:00 BST

Live on BBC1

It's the European champions against the world champions in what should be one of the games of the tournament so far. France are 2.35/4 to win the group.

James Eastham says: "It's worth looking at a few of the Goals markets, on a game where the prices suggest that a low-scoring game may be expected.

"'Yes' in the Both teams to Score? market is available at evens, and this selection is worth serious consideration given the talent on show and how both teams are likely to approach the match.

"The Portuguese defensive flaws were there for all to see against Germany, and the suspicion that, if there is a weak area in the France team, it's their defence, remains a fair one.

"An alternative to backing both teams to score would be to look at some of the options in the Goal Lines market.

"Over 2.0 goals should be available at around 1.758/11. With this selection, you'll get your stakes back if the game has exactly two goals, and make a profit if the game has three or more goals.

"The safety net of having your stakes returned in the event of the match having exactly two goals makes this pick worth considering."