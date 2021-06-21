Euro 2020 Day 12 Cheat Sheet: All Tuesday's tips in one place

Czech Republic v England: Grealish to get the green light

Czech Republic v England

Tuesday 22 June 20:00 BST kick-off

Live on ITV 1

For England fans it was like the bad old days at Wembley on Friday as they were lucky to escape with a draw against Scotland. Ahead of their final Group D match against Czech Republic, however, Gareth Southgate's men are 1.68/13 to qualify as winners.

Paul Higham says: "England's 0-0 against Scotland was their 17th in a major tournament and more than any other country, it's 8.515/2 if you fancy another and the Czechs will certainly be comfortable settling for that if there's been no goal heading into the latter stages.

"It's easy to suggest England just need to go for it, but history tells us that's it's hard for players to push that extra few percent late on when they know deep down they don't really need to.

"It's 3.613/5 for the draw that would have been nailed-on in years gone by, but it's a result that would bring England and Southgate more negative headlines than he'd like. This is where England's greater squad depth comes in, and is why they're big 1.574/7 favourites and the Czechs, who may also make changes, 7.513/2 outsiders.

"Greater squad depth, plus greater need for a result, throwing in world-class players playing for their places should equal a home win."

Glenn Hoddle: Scotland match a reality check for England but there's improvement to come

In his latest exclusive for Betfair Glenn Hoddle says England will improve the further they go in Euro 2020 and Harry Kane will come good...

Glenn says: "Czech Republic will be confident, they're a hard side to beat. They've got some good, hard-working players and we'll have to be patient. We could do with an early goal to settle us down, but I think they're going to be quite stubborn. I'm going for a 1-0 victory, I think it'll be a tight match and it won't be edge of your seat stuff because we've got four points, but they are a threat.

"Foden and Mount will be the key players for England, there's going to be responsibility to create. I don't think the full-backs will have as much space as they got against Scotland. He might go for Grealish. They're the type of players who are going to be really important. If they're on their game, bright and inventive, we can open them up.

"Look at Kevin De Bruyne, he is such a wonderful player and if he comes on for Belgium, what do they do? They give him the ball. He's earned that respect. Grealish at the moment hasn't. He doesn't feel that confident yet in an England shirt.

"If he comes on or he starts, give him the ball. If he has more touches than anyone on the pitch, things will happen. The same for Foden in many ways. He's been picked ahead of Grealish, so he's got to come to the fore. He's a fantastic young player."

Croatia v Scotland: Go low on goals at Hampden

Croatia v Scotland

Tuesday 22 June, 20:00 BST kick-off

Live on ITV4

Scotland were magnificent against England but Steve Clarke's men need to beat Croatia if they're to have any chance of reaching the knockout stages of Euro 2020. Scotland are 3.39/4 to qualify from Group D while Luka Modric and co. are 2.245/4.

Paul Higham says: "Croatia being slight 2.3811/8 favourites is as much down to Scotland's inability to score as it is about their own form. Scotland are 2.915/8 and the draw, which is absolutely useless to both teams, is 3.711/4 and is only as short as that as there is the chance that neither side will find a way to get the ball into the net.

"It seems the most basic of things but continues to be the hardest thing in football - and goals aren't usually on the menu with the five games between the two all posting under 2.5 goals and only two seeing both teams score.

"Look, there's always a chance an early goal sparks a flurry of attacking football, but in these must-win deciders there's always plenty of nerves and for all Scotland's intent and energy, they know if they go too gung-ho and get caught out early that could be curtains for their chances.

"Under 2.5 goals at 1.875/6 here simply must be your starting bet, while both teams NOT to score at 2.111/10 should not be dismissed - as essentially here we have two teams who don't win or don't score a lot and are under the most immense pressure."