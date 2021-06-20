Euro 2020 Day 11 Cheat Sheet: All Group B and C's tips in one place

Ukraine v Austria: Yarmolenko and co too good for a carve-up

Ukraine v Austria

Monday 21 June, 17:00

Live on ITV4

The market seems convinced that Ukraine and Austria will play out a mutually convenient draw, but Kevin Hatchard isn't so sure, and is backing a Ukrainian victory.

Kevin says: "Both teams know that a draw will almost certainly see them reach the last 16, and the price of the draw in the Match Odds market has plunged to evens, which is a remarkable state of affairs. I know the idea of some kind of entente cordiale is tempting, but I'm not sure players are wired that way, and given how awful Austria were against the Dutch I think Ukraine might fly at them.

"Ukraine have looked a more dangerous team in attack and midfield, and I think Shevchenko is a more proficient coach than the unpopular Foda. You can back Ukraine, but still keep the draw onside by using the Draw No Bet market. If you back Ukraine at 1.9720/21, you win if they win, but a draw will see your stake returned.

"Alternatively, you may see these teams give it a go in the first hour or so, before then deciding that a draw does them no harm if the game is level at that point. In that instance, you could use the Sportsbook to back First Half in the Half With Most Goals market at a hefty 3.412/5."

North Macedonia v Netherlands: Dutch to stay perfect

North Macedonia v Netherlands

Monday 21 June, 17:00

Live on ITV1

The Netherlands are already through to the last 16 as group winners, while North Macedonia have been eliminated, but Kevin Hatchard believes we are still in for an entertaining clash in Amsterdam.

Kevin says: "North Macedonia have nothing to lose, and they'll want to have at least scored in all three group games before they bow out. Angelovski's side has found the net at least once in 28 of their last 32 matches, and I think they'll get chances here against a Dutch side that tends to let the opposition play.

"Both Teams To Score is odds-against here at 2.0811/10, but if you want an even bigger price, you can back the Netherlands to win and both teams to score at 3.02/1 on the Sportsbook. A North Macedonia loss/BTTS bet has paid out in both of their games so far this term."

Russia v Denmark: Go under 2.5 goals in Copenhagen decider

Russia v Denmark

Monday, 20:00

Live on BBC2

Dave Tindall previews Monday evening's match in Group B and says goals could be in short supply at the Parken Stadium.

Dave says: "Both teams have managed just a single goal each while playing out a dour 0-0 would more than suit Russia. With that the case, Under 2.5 Goals is surely the sensible bet in this one at 1.9210/11.

"Yes, there's an argument that if Denmark score first, Russia will have to go for it. But then surely the Danes will then just decide to defend themselves.

"Goal difference complicates matters a little if Denmark want to be one of the best third-placed teams but they could still finish second if Finland are losing by a few to Belgium.

"In short, I don't see this being a gung-ho, end-to-end affair and the lack of goalscorers in either team must give Unders a strong chance."

Finland v Belgium: De Bruyne can take Red Devils to the max

Finland v Belgium

Monday, 20:00

Live on BBC1

Dave Tindall previews Monday evening's match in Group B and expects Belgium to complete a trio of wins with victory over Finland in St Petersburg.

Dave says: "An injury to a star player can often be a blessing in disguise if it's fairly minor. It means they get a breather and will have fresh mind and legs when the green light is given. That's surely the case with Kevin De Bruyne and he's the one I'm hoping can guide us to profit here.

"The bet I like is De Bruyne for an anytime assist in a Belgium win at 3.711/4 on the Bet Builder. The basic assist price is 23/10 while his anytime scorer odds are just 7/5. He landed both against Denmark despite playing just 45 minutes but the numbers support the assist.

"Looking at De Bruyne's Premier League record, from 180 games he has 78 assists compared to 42 goals. Those ratios virtually repeat at international level: 39 assists and 22 goals for Belgium.

"Given that he's set up nearly twice as many as he's scored for both club and country, getting a bigger price for an assist suggests that is by far the best way to go."

