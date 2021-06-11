Euro 2020 Day 1 Cheat Sheet: All the best bets for Turkey v Italy in one place

Turkey v Italy: Azzurri will be tested in Euro 2020 curtain raiser

Turkey v Italy

Friday, 20:00

Live on BBC1

Dave Farrar previews the opening Euro 2020 match and feels the odds favour Italy losing their eight-game clean sheet run against Turkey.

Dave says: "Turkey look attractive at around the 2.01/1 mark with a goal start on the Asian Handicap, and I wouldn't be as shocked as the price of 9.08/1 suggests if Senol Gunes managed to engineer a win in this opening game.

"If you like Correct Score betting, then bear in mind that five of the last eight opening games at a Euro have finished 1-1, and that would have been six out of eight but for a late Dmitri Payet goal in 2016.

That eventuality is available at 9.28/1 here, and there are plenty of worse options, although I think that Italy might just edge this, as France did last time, by a 2-1 scoreline.

"I don't say that with any confidence, though, as I respect this Turkish side a great deal."

Euro 2020 Daily Report: Stats point to low scoring opener

Charlie Mullan files his daily report of Euro 2020 - read them every day on Betting.Betfair - and weighs up the key stats ahead of Friday night's match.

Charlie says: "In eight of the last 11 games to start the European Championships, the total goals have been under 2.5 goals.

"The smart money would be on under 2.5 goals in Rome which can be backed at 1.715/7 on the Exchange. Before their last two friendlies which were won by a combined score of 11-0, Italy won five successive games 2-0.

"Turkey's two warm-up games have been low-scoring affairs with under 2.5 goals paying out. The second of those friendlies ended in a 2-0 win over Moldova. Turkey are 35/1 to win 2-0 while the Italians are 5/1 to win by the same score."

Friday Football Tips: A 5/1 Bet Builder to kick off Euro 2020 in style

Paul Higham gets his daily Euro 2020 Bet Builder column underway with a shots and card tip for Italy v Turkey.

Paul says: "We're looking to start these Euros strong, so we're adding a leg to this treble based around Danny Makkelle - the Dutch referee who will blow the first whistle of the tournament.

"Over 3.5 cards at 1.538/15 is the rather conservative bet, for a number of reasons, as our ref averages four cards a game in internationals this season and over five in European club competitions, throw in VAR, the new handball rules and a crowd and the ingredients are there for yellow to be brandished.

"On top of that, this bet has paid off in six of the last seven Euro finals openers, which have been laden with cards - 30 yellows and three reds to be exact - and the two teams involved certainly aren't scared of getting stuck in, as they say.

"This leg of our Bet Builder treble carries the most confidence of the lot and lifts our odds right up to around 6.05/1."

The Daily Acca: Euros to begin with a bang

The Euro 2020 opener finds its way into Paul Robinson's Daily Acca as he recommends a Friday bet at appealing odds. Note that, unlike other tipsters on Betting.Betfair, Paul thinks we will get goals in Rome. Interesting...

Paul says: "I am hoping Euro 2020 will start with a bang. Stadio Olimpico is the venue for Italy versus Turkey, and the 'home' team haven't lost a game since September 2018. Roberto Mancini's men warmed up for the tournament with 7-0 and 4-0 victories, and they haven't conceded a goal since a 1-1 draw with Holland in October 2020.

"Turkey know where the goal is though, and four of their last six have had three goals or more. Quite often opening games can be cagey, but this tournament has been a long time in the making, and I am actually expecting quite an entertaining match - especially now as three times can qualify from the group."

